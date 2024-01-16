Ukrainian President Urges Funding and Ally Support Amidst Ongoing Crisis

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, in a series of high-profile meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos, has underscored the urgent need for funding for his beleaguered nation, not only for its own survival but also for the security of its allies. The funding, he maintains, is central to Ukraine's ability to resist threats and maintain stability in a region fraught with tensions.

Emphasizing the Role of Private Capital

In meetings with the world's largest financial funds, the Ukrainian president highlighted the importance of attracting private capital for projects aimed at rebuilding Ukraine. He advocated for blended finance, a mechanism that combines private and public capital, hoping that global financial funds would help draw a myriad of global investors and corporations to the Ukrainian economy.

Switzerland has pledged a significant sum, CHF 1.5 billion ($1.75 billion), in aid to Ukraine for the period from 2025 to 2028. A separate four-year aid package of CHF 100 million has been sanctioned for demining in Ukraine. Zelenskyy, during his working visit to Switzerland, emphasized the value of Swiss support in terms of financial assistance, political backing, and joint work on the implementation of the Peace Formula.

Ukraine's NATO Alliance and Defense Capabilities

Zelenskyy, while discussing Ukraine's NATO membership and its military readiness with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, spotlighted the importance of strengthening the country's air defense. He stressed the need for a continuous supply of weapons and sustained financial backing from the West to ward off threats.

Another point of discussion was the failure of Western allies to impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry, especially after the seizure of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russian forces. Zelenskyy warned that the implications of Russian aggression were not confined to Ukraine's borders, posing a potential threat to the wider world.