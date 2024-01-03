en English
Politics

Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik’s Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
Ukrainian politician Kira Rudik’s home in Kyiv was significantly damaged during a large-scale Russian missile attack. The incident, part of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, left Rudik’s house partially in ruins, with one side completely devoid of windows. This attack, which involved hypersonic missiles and attack drones, resulted in five deaths and more than 120 injuries.

A Personal Nightmare

Rudik, a Member of Parliament and leader of the Liberal Party Holos, described the incident as her ‘personal horror movie.’ She sustained minor injuries and, amidst the chaos, her cat Michelle went missing. Fortunately, a few hours later, Rudik found her pet safe and unscathed. The attack was one in a series of strikes launched by Russia on the capital of Ukraine, involving more than 60 cruise missiles and 10 Kinzhal missiles.

(Also Read: Ukraine Restores Power in Kyiv Oblast After Massive Russian Attack)

Escalating Tensions

The attack followed Russia’s claim that Ukraine had launched an assault on the Russian city of Belgorod, escalating the already tense situation between the two nations. President Zelensky has since urged Western allies to increase supplies of air defense munitions. Meanwhile, Kyiv’s mayor reported casualties and damages from the onslaught. Ukraine’s air defense systems are depleted, and the country is in desperate need of additional support from the West.

(Also Read: Deadly Day in Ukraine: 39 Killed in Russian Military Strikes)

Kira Rudik: A Vocal Opponent of the War

Rudik, who serves as Vice President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), is a vocal opponent of the ongoing war. With a background in the Ukrainian and American IT industry, she often appears on British and American television to express her stance. A former member of the board of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine and the IT Association of Ukraine, Rudik is fluent in English and uses her platform to articulate her opposition to the war and appeal for international support.

Politics Ukraine War
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

