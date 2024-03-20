Ukrainian opposition lawmakers express outrage over what they perceive as President Volodymyr Zelensky's efforts to 'cleanse' the political arena by denying them authorization to attend international events. This development occurs as Ukraine grapples with the ongoing Russian invasion, under the shadow of martial law. Petro Poroshenko, the country's former President and current lawmaker, has been notably impacted, having his travel request denied, signaling a broader attempt to isolate the opposition from global discourse.

Advertisment

Escalation Under Martial Law

Since the full-scale invasion by Russia on February 24, 2022, Ukraine has been under martial law, mobilizing its citizens to defend the nation. The Zelensky administration's recent move to potentially mobilize an additional 500,000 conscripts has sparked debate within the nation's parliament. Critics argue that such measures, while aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense, are simultaneously being used to exert control over political dissent. The denial of travel authorizations to opposition members, including figures such as Petro Poroshenko, is seen as a direct misuse of martial law to silence political adversaries.

International Isolation of Opposition

In a letter to the European commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, Poroshenko accuses the Zelensky administration of attempting to 'cleanse the political field' by isolating opposition members from international communication. This move has raised concerns among various MPs who view it as an unconstitutional attempt to keep the parliament out of key decision-making processes. Solomiia Bobrovska, an MP for the Voice Party, echoed this sentiment in discussions with French media, highlighting the growing tension between the government and its critics.

The proposal to increase the number of conscripts by 500,000 is under scrutiny, with Zelensky himself expressing reservations. He has called for more evidence to justify such a significant mobilization, emphasizing the importance of considering the human impact. Meanwhile, the dismissal of military commander Valery Zaluzhny, who advocated for the increase, underscores the complexity of balancing national defense needs with political and social stability.