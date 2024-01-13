en English
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
David Arakhamia, the leader of Ukraine’s Servant of the People faction, has expressed serious concerns about the government’s proposed draft law on mobilization. Arakhamia voiced these objections during a telethon, highlighting several contentious aspects of the draft that the National Security Committee has also opposed. The contested issues in the draft law include the proposal to mobilize transport from individual entrepreneurs and the inclusion of group 3 disabled individuals, who may have severe health problems such as missing organs or tuberculosis.

Questionable Provisions in the Draft Law

Another element of the proposed draft law that has raised eyebrows is the plan to relay draft summonses via email. Arakhamia pointed out the potential for this method to instigate criminal liability due to evasion, especially in cases where the recipient may not have access to email. This provision, if passed, could lead to unfair legal consequences for individuals who are not digitally connected or unable to regularly check their emails.

Need for Proper Training

Arakhamia stressed the necessity of proper training for individuals mobilized under the new law. He argued that the Parliament is advocating for a mandatory training course to be incorporated into the legislation. The implication is that the ‘Russian model’ of using untrained soldiers is not an approach Ukraine wants to replicate. It’s vital to ensure that those who are mobilized for service are adequately prepared, which can only be achieved through comprehensive training.

Uncertain Timeline for the New Law

While the timeline for the introduction of the new draft law is still undecided, Arakhamia reassured that the Parliament is poised to vote on a well-prepared document whenever it’s needed. The focus is on producing a quality document that addresses the concerns raised and aligns with the needs of the Ukrainian military and the Ukrainian Constitution.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

