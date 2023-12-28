en English
Europe

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine’s Fight Against Russia

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:14 am EST
In a recent dialogue with the Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, shed light on the multifaceted struggle Ukraine continues to wage against Russia. Kuleba touched upon key facets of this fight which include Ukraine’s acquisition of Western weapons, diplomatic endeavors, and the challenges that persist.

Western Arms Boost Ukraine’s Defense

In 2023, Ukraine received a significant boost in the form of advanced Western weaponry, including long-range missiles, tanks, and air defense systems. The country also anticipates the procurement of F-16 fighter jets. Furthermore, a decision by the European Council to initiate accession negotiations with Ukraine marks a crucial step in strengthening the nation’s diplomatic standing.

Challenges on the Horizon

Despite these positive developments, Ukraine continues to grapple with several challenges. These include the blocking of a 5.4 billion euro aid package by Hungary, the EU’s inability to manufacture one million rounds of ammunition, and the delay by the U.S. Congress in voting on aid to Ukraine. Kuleba expressed confidence in ultimately receiving the stalled aid but voiced criticism over Europe’s slow pace in increasing weapon production.

Russia’s Persistent Threat

Kuleba further highlighted that Russia continues to use Western-made chips in its missiles and has established complex supply chains to ensure deliveries of spare parts. He emphasized Russia’s transition into a war economy, dedicating a significant portion of its budget to the war effort. Kuleba warned that Russia’s unhampered weapons production poses a significant threat, and the West’s inability to slow it down constitutes a significant shortcoming in supporting Ukraine.

Despite the provision of advanced Western arms, Kuleba is concerned about the pace of development in defense industries. He further underscored the division among EU member states and the U.S. on arms production, stressing the need for alignment among the defense industries of allied countries.

In conclusion, Kuleba’s insights offer a sobering look at the realities of Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Despite significant strides made, the road ahead remains fraught with challenges. The minister’s call for increased alignment and cooperation among allies underscores the need for collective action in face of the persistent threat posed by Russia.

Europe Military Politics
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

