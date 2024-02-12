Ukrainian Forces Continue to Resist Russian Invasion: Over 395,000 Troops Lost

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has reached a critical juncture, with the Ukrainian forces eliminating 790 Russian soldiers in the past 24 hours alone. This brings the total losses of the Russian army to over 395,000 troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's Air Defense Systems Prove Effective

Ukraine's air defense systems have once again demonstrated their effectiveness, destroying 14 out of 17 drones and one Kh 59 cruise missile launched by Russia. The attacks have been reported in regions like Kharkiv and Pavlohrad, causing significant damage to infrastructure and civilian casualties.

One such incident involved a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv, which killed seven people, including three children. Despite these tragic losses, the Ukrainian government remains steadfast in its resolve to protect its citizens and defend its sovereignty.

Russian Forces Allegedly Using Starlink Terminals

In a surprising turn of events, Russian forces are allegedly using Elon Musk's Starlink terminals in occupied areas. This revelation has raised concerns about the potential misuse of technology and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such occurrences.

US Senate Moves Towards Passing Aid Package for Ukraine

The US Senate is making progress towards passing a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, despite opposition from some Republicans. This support comes as a relief for the Ukrainian government, which has been struggling to cope with the financial burden of the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, the Russian invasion of Ukrainian ports on the Danube has led to Ro-Alert messages being issued in neighboring Romania, a NATO and EU member country. This has caused concern among residents and attracted attention from the North Atlantic Alliance and former US President Donald Trump.

Trump's recent comments suggesting that the US should not defend NATO countries that do not pay their contributions and that he would 'encourage' Russia to attack countries that do not pay their bills have been criticized by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and President Joe Biden. Despite Trump's inaccurate description of NATO funding, most countries do not meet the 2% GDP target.

In a positive development, Finland, NATO's newest member, has elected a new president, Alexander Stubb, who has been a supporter of the alliance since Russia invaded Ukraine. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has congratulated his Finnish counterpart and expressed his readiness for cooperation.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold, the international community must remain vigilant and united in its efforts to support the Ukrainian people and uphold the principles of democracy and sovereignty.

