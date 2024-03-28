Ukrainian FM Kuleba Urges India to Stand by Kyiv, Citing Evaporating Soviet Legacy in Ties with Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's recent visit to New Delhi marks a significant effort to bolster diplomatic and trade relations with India, amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. Kuleba's two-day visit, starting on Thursday, aims to advance Kyiv's path to peace and reinforce ties with a nation historically linked to Moscow.

Kuleba has called upon India to support Kyiv, emphasizing that India's longstanding relationship with Russia is rooted in a Soviet-era legacy that is diminishing, as reported by the Financial Times on Friday.

India has historically maintained strong economic and defense partnerships with Moscow and opted not to condemn Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Instead, India has notably heightened its procurement of Russian oil to unprecedented levels. Despite India's traditional economic and defense partnership with Russia, Ukraine sees an opportunity to expand trade and technological cooperation with India, emphasizing the potential benefits for both nations.

Shifting Dynamics

Kuleba's visit underscores a critical moment for India-Ukraine relations. With India's increasing purchases of Russian oil since the conflict began in February 2022, Ukraine is keen on reminding New Delhi of the broader implications of its engagements. "Our job is to convey a simple message to New Delhi," Kuleba stated, pointing out the importance of not financing Russia's war efforts. Furthermore, Ukraine's proposed summit of world leaders, excluding Russia, represents a strategic move to solidify international support for its peace blueprint, which advocates for the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Opportunities and Challenges

Despite the geopolitical complexities, Kuleba emphasized the potential for mutual gain through enhanced India-Ukraine cooperation. He highlighted the interest in importing heavy machinery from India and suggested Indian companies could play a significant role in Ukraine's postwar reconstruction. This approach not only seeks to diversify Ukraine's trade relations but also to tap into new technological collaborations. However, the challenge lies in navigating India's longstanding ties with Russia, which are deeply rooted in defense and energy sectors.

Future Prospects

As Kuleba's visit comes to a close, the focus shifts to the potential outcomes of this diplomatic engagement. With India positioned as a critical player on the global stage, its support for Ukraine could significantly influence the conflict's trajectory. Moreover, the evolving trade and technology ties between India and Ukraine could herald a new era of partnership, transcending the historical legacy of India-Russia relations. As both nations explore this burgeoning relationship, the international community watches closely, recognizing the broader implications for global diplomacy and peace efforts.