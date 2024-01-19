Ukrainian Citizens Excluded from Polish Temporary Protection Extension

The Ukrainian embassy in Warsaw has recently clarified that the Polish government's announcement of an extension of temporary protection does not apply to Ukrainian citizens. This announcement follows confusion and misinterpretation of the Polish government's decision to extend the temporary protection mechanism until March 4, 2025.

Understanding the Temporary Protection Mechanism

Enacted on March 12, 2022, a special law allowed Ukrainian citizens to receive temporary protection in Poland. This protection was marked by the issuance of a PESEL number with the UKR status and remained effective until March 4, 2024. The status provided a lifeline for Ukrainian citizens, enabling them to stay in Poland amidst the crisis.

Extension Does Not Apply to Ukrainians

The recent extension, however, pertains only to citizens of third countries who were legally residing in Ukraine at the onset of the crisis and subsequently found refuge in Poland. As a result, the extension does not equate to a continuation of temporary protection for Ukrainian nationals.

Embassy Assurance and Future Updates

The Ukrainian embassy has assured that it will continue to provide updates on further changes. The Office for Foreigners also affirms this clarification on its website, stating that the extension of temporary protection certificates does not equate to a continuation of temporary protection for Ukrainian nationals.

As of May 2023, four million Ukrainian citizens have been granted temporary protection in the European Union, with approximately 700,000 working and 450,000 studying at schools and universities. It is estimated that about 3-3.5 million Ukrainian citizens reside in Poland, with approximately a million arriving after the start of the Russian invasion.