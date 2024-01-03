en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Ukraine’s War Effort: National Bank Accumulates Over UAH 32.7 billion for Defense

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Ukraine’s War Effort: National Bank Accumulates Over UAH 32.7 billion for Defense

In the face of a full-scale war, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability. Since the onset of the conflict, the bank has amassed and allocated over UAH 32.7 billion through a special account designated for defense needs. In 2023 alone, a staggering UAH 10.3 billion was transferred for this crucial purpose. The account has seen generous contributions, with the total nearing UAH 34.7 billion, sourced from Ukrainian citizens, businesses, and international allies alike — the United States, the UK, and Germany among many others.

A Global Effort

The scale of the support is a testament to the global solidarity behind Ukraine in these trying times. A significant chunk of the funds, approximately UAH 15.6 billion, was received in foreign currency from overseas. The financial aid has been put to use in a variety of defense-related services including over UAH 1 billion for the State Border Guard Service, over UAH 5.5 billion for the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, and allocations for other critical defense services. As of January 1, 2024, the balance on the special account stands at almost UAH 2.1 billion.

The Call to Arms

Amid an escalating conflict, the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) has made an appeal to the Australian Parliament for heightened support towards Ukraine. The appeal underlines the urgent need for military assistance to fend off the scale and brutality of Russia’s attacks. In addition to military aid, the AFUO has fervently urged Australia to expedite its diplomatic efforts to aid Ukraine. The plea has been echoed by Ukrainians residing in Australia who have urged their minister to consider a new package of military support for Ukraine on an urgent basis.

The State of the Conflict

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has managed to recapture 54 percent of occupied territory. Despite the challenges, Ukraine’s 2023 offensive has achieved minor territorial gains, though the frontlines have remained stable for almost a year. Since January 2022, Ukraine has received nearly 350 billion in aid, including 77 billion from the United States. Efforts to reach a diplomatic settlement and satisfactory resolution through the Minsk Accords have unfortunately been largely unsuccessful. The conflict, which began in early 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, has resulted in an estimated half a million military casualties and deepened ethnic divisions.

Looking Ahead

The NBU has provided details for those wishing to contribute to the defense fund, with options to donate via bank transfer or payment card. As the global community rallies behind Ukraine, the nation stands firm in its resolve to defend its sovereignty. Despite the ongoing conflict, the spirit of resilience and unity continues to shine through, demonstrating that Ukraine is not alone in its fight. It’s a testament to the enduring human spirit, and a beacon of hope in a world often divided by borders and ideologies.

0
Military Politics Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
8 mins ago
Vets Recover Prepares to Open Comprehensive Care Facility in Alabama
In a significant stride towards enhancing the lives of veterans and first responders, local nonprofit, Vets Recover, is on the brink of completing its Detox & Residential Treatment Facility in Mobile, Alabama. After five years of meticulous planning and execution, the facility is anticipated to open its doors in March, bringing comprehensive care closer to
Vets Recover Prepares to Open Comprehensive Care Facility in Alabama
Putin Asserts Technological Edge of Russian Armed Forces Amid Ukraine Conflict
42 mins ago
Putin Asserts Technological Edge of Russian Armed Forces Amid Ukraine Conflict
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
53 mins ago
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
Italian Frigate Joins EU's Anti-Piracy Operation Amid Rising Maritime Tensions
30 mins ago
Italian Frigate Joins EU's Anti-Piracy Operation Amid Rising Maritime Tensions
Ukrainian Brigade Turns the Tide with 'Wild Hornets' Drones
38 mins ago
Ukrainian Brigade Turns the Tide with 'Wild Hornets' Drones
Influential British Military Figure, General Sir Frank Kitson, Passes Away at 97
39 mins ago
Influential British Military Figure, General Sir Frank Kitson, Passes Away at 97
Latest Headlines
World News
The NFL's Global Reach: A Melting Pot of Talent
10 seconds
The NFL's Global Reach: A Melting Pot of Talent
Coloradans' New Year Goals for 2024: Analysis and Insights
49 seconds
Coloradans' New Year Goals for 2024: Analysis and Insights
University of Minnesota Gophers Eye NCAA Tournament and Big Ten Success
58 seconds
University of Minnesota Gophers Eye NCAA Tournament and Big Ten Success
Pittsburgh Steelers Reinforce Secondary with Veteran Patrick Peterson
2 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers Reinforce Secondary with Veteran Patrick Peterson
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Denim 2024 Edition: Merging Sustainability and Style
2 mins
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Denim 2024 Edition: Merging Sustainability and Style
Navigating the Complexities of Medicare Advantage: A Retiree's Struggle
2 mins
Navigating the Complexities of Medicare Advantage: A Retiree's Struggle
Kaylee Bryson: Gearing Up for a Stellar Show at the 2023 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals
2 mins
Kaylee Bryson: Gearing Up for a Stellar Show at the 2023 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals
Unveiling the Magic of the Sentry Tournament of Champions Pro-Am
3 mins
Unveiling the Magic of the Sentry Tournament of Champions Pro-Am
Pullman City Council Invites Applications for Vacant Ward 1 Seat
3 mins
Pullman City Council Invites Applications for Vacant Ward 1 Seat
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
12 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app