Ukraine's Urgent Plea: Kuleba and Blinken Discuss Unblocking $60 Billion US Aid Amid Congress Stalemate

Amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reached out to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasizing the critical need for unblocking stalled aid in the U.S. Congress. During a phone conversation on March 16, the two diplomats discussed potential strategies to navigate the deadlock that has prevented approximately $60 billion in aid from reaching Ukraine since autumn 2023. This conversation underscores the urgency of the situation as Ukraine continues to face severe ammunition shortages, threatening its defense against Russian aggression.

Advertisment

Stalled Aid and Strategic Discussions

The aid package, essential for Ukraine's ongoing defense efforts, has been mired in political divisions within the U.S. Congress. Despite the U.S. Senate's approval of a substantial $95 billion funding package, which includes support for Ukraine as well as for Israel and other allies, the bill has encountered resistance in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. House Speaker Mike Johnson has been exploring alternative legislative strategies, such as passing a future Ukraine aid bill with Democratic votes or dividing the aid into separate bills, aiming to circumvent the current deadlock. Kuleba's discussion with Blinken also included gratitude for the latest U.S. military aid package, valued at $300 million, highlighting the continuous need for support, particularly in air defense and artillery ammunition.

Implications of Aid Delay

The delay in aid has had tangible consequences on the battlefield. Ukrainian forces experienced setbacks, including the withdrawal from Avdiivka, a key city in the Donetsk Oblast, due to shortages in weaponry. As Russian troops intensify their attacks, advancing in both Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, the urgency for the U.S. Congress to act becomes even more pronounced. Kuleba's plea to Blinken, stressing that any delay in aid allows Russia to gain ground, highlights the broader implications for Europe and the democratic world, potentially risking an escalation of the war.

In response to Kuleba's urgent plea, Blinken reiterated the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the necessity for the House of Representatives to swiftly pass the supplemental security package.