In a surprising turn of events, Ihor Plakhuta, a man with a controversial past, now leads Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces. His recent appointment by President Volodymyr Zelensky has sparked debates across the nation and beyond.

Advertisment

Plakhuta's journey is not devoid of conflict. During the tumultuous Euromaidan protests in 2013, he was the commander of the Southern Territorial Command of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Internal Troops. On December 10, he spearheaded an operation to remove protesters' barricades from Kyiv's government quarter, deploying around 400 Internal Troops and Berkut special police officers.

Amidst the chaos, Plakhuta maintained that the individuals dismantling the barricades clad in black were municipal workers, not law enforcement officers. This claim was met with skepticism, as media reports suggested otherwise. According to these reports, two Berkut officers were injured during the operation.

A Pivot Towards Negotiation

Advertisment

As the protests intensified, Plakhuta seemed to shift his approach. On January 21, 2014, he was reportedly seen negotiating with protesters on behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Before his current role, Plakhuta held significant positions in the Ukrainian military. From 2005 to 2008, he commanded the Separate Presidential Brigade, and in 2009, he became the commander of the 169th Training Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

With his recent appointment, Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych, who previously led the Territorial Defence Forces, has been moved to the position of the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.