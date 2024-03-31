Ukraine's Strategy Against Putin: Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for War Effort

Amid ongoing conflict and dwindling Western military aid, Ukraine's opposition leader, Kira Rudik, proposes a novel approach to combat Russia's aggression: redirecting frozen Russian assets towards Ukraine's defense. In a significant policy shift, Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, advocate for the transfer of seized Russian funds to bolster their war effort. The strategy aims to counter Russia's military advantage and ensure Ukraine's self-reliance amidst uncertain international support.

Strategic Shift in Funding the War Effort

As Western support shows signs of fatigue, with a $60 billion aid package stalled in the US Congress and European artillery stockpiles depleting, Ukraine seeks alternative funding sources for its defense. Kira Rudik's visit to London underscores the urgency of this mission, advocating for the seizure and reallocation of approximately $300 billion in Russian assets held in Europe, the US, and Japan. This bold strategy not only aims to make Ukraine partially self-sufficient but also pressures Russia financially for its unprovoked aggression.

International Reaction and Legal Challenges

The proposal to utilize frozen Russian assets faces both support and skepticism internationally. While gaining traction among some Western leaders, the plan confronts legal and financial obstacles, such as undermining trust in the US dollar and navigating international laws regarding asset seizure. Despite these challenges, the initiative receives backing from key figures, including UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, signaling a potential shift in G7 and EU policy towards a more aggressive financial stance against <a href="https://www.rferl.org/a/europe-frozen-russian-