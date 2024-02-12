Ukraine's Road to Peace: Addressing Root Causes and Ensuring Inclusivity

As the Ukraine conflict continues to rage, a senior UN official, Miroslav Jenca, stresses that a peace agreement alone will not suffice to end the violence. The UN assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas, spoke at a recent UN Security Council session, emphasizing the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict and ensuring the full and equal participation of women, youth, and civil society.

Minsk Agreements: A Chance for Peace, Now Marred by Sabotage

Jenca highlighted the significance of a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace that aligns with the UN Charter, international law, and General Assembly resolutions. He reiterated calls from the UN General Assembly to support de-escalation and promote diplomatic efforts. Russian envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, reaffirmed that Kyiv's good faith implementation of the Minsk agreement was the "only chance" for peace in Ukraine. However, Nebenzia accused Minsk guarantors, including France, Germany, and Poland, of having "no intention" to implement the agreement, asserting that they used the respite to rearm the Ukrainian army and prepare for war with Russia.

UN Continues to Stand Ready for Support

Nebenzia argued that had the Minsk agreements been implemented, the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine could have been prevented. The US deputy envoy to the UN, Robert Wood, labeled the conflict a "tragedy," holding Russia solely responsible for the war. Wood stated that Ukraine is simply defending its people and territorial integrity in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter. Despite the current challenges, Jenca reassured that the United Nations remains ready to support Ukraine on its path to peace.

In addressing the Ukraine conflict, it is crucial to acknowledge that peace agreements alone are not enough. To establish lasting peace in the region, a comprehensive approach must be adopted that addresses the root causes of the conflict and involves full and equal participation of women, youth, and civil society. The UN continues to stand ready to support de-escalation and promote diplomatic efforts to bring a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace to Ukraine.