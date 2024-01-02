en English
Military

Ukraine’s Political Crisis: Power Struggles and Potential Coup Plots

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
Ukraine’s Political Crisis: Power Struggles and Potential Coup Plots

In the throes of a severe political crisis, Ukraine finds itself on the precipice of potential disintegration. The country’s defense lines are in distress, its army disillusioned, and President Volodomyr Zelenskiy is wrestling for his political and personal survival. The threats are manifold, ranging from the looming presence of the Russian army, internal military dissatisfaction, economic insolvency to the specter of coups or civil war.

Unfolding Scenarios

Two developing scenarios could shape Ukraine’s future: a new Maidan revolution or a military coup. For either scenario to come to fruition, a regime split is necessary. Political and ideological differences, particularly regarding war strategy and negotiations with Moscow, are driving tensions between military and civilian leaderships to a dangerous point.

Signs of Disintegration

Signs of regime disintegration are evident, with Zelenskiy clashing with top military personnel such as General Valeriy Zaluzhniy. Whispers of internal power struggles and potential coup plots involving former president Petro Poroshenko and Kiev’s mayor Vitaliy Klichko add to the complications. The schism between moderate nationalist and ultranationalist factions within the elite is also widening, with the latter potentially pushing for an armed coup.

The Struggle for Power and Beyond

As public support for Zelenskiy dwindles and Zaluzhniy’s popularity soars, the military’s dissatisfaction with the president’s war strategies is becoming increasingly palpable. The possibility of a revolutionary regime change, led by ultranationalist and neofascist elements, could result in a more authoritarian, centralized, and militarized Ukrainian state. This crisis in Ukraine is thus not only a power struggle but also a critical juncture that could redefine the country’s political and social order.

Military Politics Ukraine
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

