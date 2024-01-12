Ukraine’s Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid

In a recent news conference in Riga, Latvia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced dire concerns over the financial crisis engulfing his nation. The Ukrainian economy, already strained by the ongoing conflict with Russia, is struggling to make ends meet, with paying pensions to over 11 million retirees posing a significant challenge.

Dependence on Western Support

The Ukrainian budget has been stretched thin, unable to cover these pension payments. Since the conflict began in February 2022, Ukraine has relied heavily on Western support—particularly from the US and Europe—to finance not only its defense but also social payments like pensions. The country is on a tightrope, balancing between its financial obligations and the need for defense.

Criticism and Concerns

President Zelenskyy didn’t hold back in criticizing certain US politicians suggesting that financial support to Ukraine should be halted. Such moves could have catastrophic consequences for the country’s financial stability. Already, funding packages crucial for Ukraine are facing delays due to political stalemates in Washington and Brussels. The president warned that without such aid, many elderly Ukrainians might not survive.

Call for Military Equipment and Return of Emigrants

Zelenskyy also underscored Ukraine’s need for military equipment, including aircraft and air defense systems, to bolster its counteroffensive. He expressed hope that Russia’s frozen assets could be transferred to Ukraine, which would significantly aid the country’s financial situation. In a call for national unity, Zelenskyy urged Ukrainian men who have left the country to return and contribute to rebuilding efforts. He emphasized that contributing to the nation’s progress goes beyond military service—economic participation is equally vital.

Ukrainians Abroad

Since the war began, an estimated 5-6 million Ukrainians have fled the country. The president highlighted the concerns regarding these Ukrainians living abroad who do not contribute financially to their homeland through taxes. Their return and participation in the country’s economic activities are crucial for Ukraine’s recovery and future stability.