en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Ukraine’s Parliament Rejects Contentious Bill to Mobilize Additional Soldiers

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:10 pm EST
Ukraine’s Parliament Rejects Contentious Bill to Mobilize Additional Soldiers

Ukraine’s parliament has rejected a contentious bill that sought to mobilize additional soldiers, marking a significant moment in the nation’s ongoing conflict with Russia. The proposal, intended to counter the approximately 600,000 Russian soldiers stationed in Ukraine, has been met with considerable disapproval from legislators and the public alike.

Legislature’s Response to the Mobilization Bill

The bill, introduced by the government in December, aimed to bolster Ukraine’s military numbers by drafting more soldiers, toughening penalties for draft dodgers, and lowering the age of military service. Despite its strategic intent, the bill was deemed divisive and met with resistance, reflecting the exhaustion of a nation wearied by fighting. As a result, the legislature chose not to consider the bill, returning it to the Cabinet of Ministers for further revision.

President Zelensky’s Warning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously warned that the military might need to mobilize as many as 500,000 individuals to effectively counter the Russian forces. However, his warning did not shift the legislature’s stance on the bill. The lack of progress on this front indicates a potential disconnect between the military’s strategic needs and the legislature’s willingness to meet them.

Revisions and Public Sentiments

The Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, announced that a revised version of the draft law, which includes electronic call-ups and sanctions for those who disregard the mobilization law, is ready for government review. However, the debate over the legislation has highlighted a rift in parliament, with opposition MPs accusing the parliamentary leadership of violating the rules of parliamentary procedures. The bill has also sparked concerns about norms violating human rights and potential corruption risks.

In the face of these developments, the Ukrainian populace’s sentiments play a crucial role. The proposed changes have been considered deeply divisive in a nation already exhausted by conflict, with some military-aged Ukrainian men reportedly leaving the country illegally to evade army service.

0
Military Politics Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
8 mins ago
Russian Orthodox Priest Faces Expulsion Amid Intensifying Russo-Ukrainian Conflict
In a contentious move that underlines the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Aleksiy Uminsky, a revered liberal priest in the Russian Orthodox Church, is facing expulsion for refusing to recite a prayer soliciting divine intervention for Russia’s triumph. Uminsky’s resistance to the prayer, deemed compulsory at church services, has been interpreted as a breach
Russian Orthodox Priest Faces Expulsion Amid Intensifying Russo-Ukrainian Conflict
Texas Military Contractor Adopts Second Dog from Overseas, Challenges U.S. Military Adoption Rules
52 mins ago
Texas Military Contractor Adopts Second Dog from Overseas, Challenges U.S. Military Adoption Rules
Pay Dispute Escalates Between NPF Workers and CFMWS: Potential Strike Looms
1 hour ago
Pay Dispute Escalates Between NPF Workers and CFMWS: Potential Strike Looms
Yemen's Houthi Movement Deploys Advanced 5th Generation Air Defence System
9 mins ago
Yemen's Houthi Movement Deploys Advanced 5th Generation Air Defence System
Five Pakistani Soldiers Martyred in Anti-Terror Operation in Balochistan
41 mins ago
Five Pakistani Soldiers Martyred in Anti-Terror Operation in Balochistan
Iran Deploys New Drone and Missile Units to Bolster Border Security
43 mins ago
Iran Deploys New Drone and Missile Units to Bolster Border Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
5 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
5 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
7 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
7 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
7 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
7 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
8 mins
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
8 mins
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
8 mins
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app