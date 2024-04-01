Ukraine's New Anti-Corruption Chief Targets High-Profile Cases Amid EU Accession Push

As the global community closely watches Ukraine's actions to combat endemic corruption, especially during the ongoing conflict with Russia, the appointment of Semen Kryvonos as the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) marks a significant development. Kryvonos, taking over in March 2023, steps into a role critical for Ukraine's aspirations, including its push for EU accession. His tenure so far has seen a mixed bag of achievements, including high-profile investigations and criticisms over the bureau's selectivity in prosecuting corruption.

Striking at the Core of Corruption

Under Kryvonos, NABU has taken bold steps by initiating actions against influential figures, including members of President Volodymyr Zelensky's party and notable oligarchs. These moves have earned praise from anti-corruption activists, signaling a potential shift towards more aggressive prosecution of corrupt practices. However, the absence of charges against some of the president's closest allies has raised questions about the bureau's impartiality and effectiveness in rooting out high-level corruption. These developments come at a time when Ukraine's civil society and Western partners are intensifying their calls for decisive action against corruption, viewing it as pivotal for the country's future and its European integration efforts.

Challenges and Achievements

The high-profile case against former Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Knyazev, accused of accepting a substantial bribe, exemplifies the NABU's commitment to tackling top-level corruption. Yet, the selective prosecution and plea bargain controversies, including the case involving ex-President Viktor Yanukovych's former minister, Mykola Zlochevsky, highlight the challenges and complexities in achieving comprehensive anti-corruption reforms. These instances reflect the ongoing struggle within Ukraine's judiciary and law enforcement systems to balance the pursuit of justice with the realities of political and economic power dynamics.

Looking Forward

