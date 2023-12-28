en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Ukraine’s Lifeline: International Aid Amidst Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:57 am EST
Ukraine’s Lifeline: International Aid Amidst Ongoing Conflict

As the intensity of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, Ukraine has received a significant boost in international aid. The country’s Finance Minister, Serhiy Marchenko, reported that between 38 and 42 billion dollars have flowed into Ukraine in 2023. These funds have been primarily allocated for defense against Russia’s ongoing aggression, as well as for supporting internal refugees, pensions, and state wages.

Aid and Stability Amidst the War

Despite the cost of war reaching 120 million dollars daily, Marchenko noted that the year 2023 has brought more financial stability compared to 2022. Yet, the future of this aid is not certain, particularly with the upcoming elections in the US and EU, which could significantly impact financial support to Ukraine.

In the US, Republicans have challenged President Biden’s efforts to extend aid, raising questions about future support, particularly in view of the 2024 US presidential election. Similarly, the EU’s parliamentary elections in 2024 could alter the dynamics of aid to Ukraine.

Russia’s Economic Outlook and Military Plans

Despite the sanctions, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that 2023 oil export revenues are expected to be on par with those of 2021, thanks to significant sales to China and India. On the battlefield, Russia has plans to deploy its newest howitzers against Ukrainian forces.

International Relations Strained

A potential supply of Patriot air defense systems from Japan to Ukraine may strain Tokyo’s relations with Moscow. Japan’s current policy does not allow for direct military assistance to countries in conflict. Despite Russia’s claim of controlling the town of Maryinka, Ukrainian forces maintain a presence in the area.

The recent drone attacks by Russia on Ukraine resulted in casualties, further underscoring the ongoing conflict’s intensity. Ukraine’s Air Force reported that most of these drones were shot down by their air defense systems.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia trudges on, the international aid received by Ukraine has been a lifeline. However, the political climate in the US and EU, alongside Russia’s economic resilience and military strategies, raise questions about the future of this aid and the broader dynamics of the conflict.

0
International Relations Politics Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Ukraine's Fraying Military Fabric: A Ceasefire on the Horizon?

By Rizwan Shah

Revisiting 2023: A Year of Milestones in Space Exploration

By Dil Bar Irshad

Apple Resumes Sales of Popular Apple Watch Amid Patent Dispute

By Momen Zellmi

Reduced Sentences for Ex-Navy Personnel in Qatar: India's MEA Continue ...
@Courts & Law · 18 mins
Reduced Sentences for Ex-Navy Personnel in Qatar: India's MEA Continue ...
heart comment 0
Putin Assures Xi Jinping of a Prolonged ‘5-Year War’ in Ukraine

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Putin Assures Xi Jinping of a Prolonged '5-Year War' in Ukraine
Anticipated Fed Rate Cuts Drive Global Stock Market Gains

By Muhammad Jawad

Anticipated Fed Rate Cuts Drive Global Stock Market Gains
China-U.S. Military Dialogue: A Constructive Step toward Stability

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-U.S. Military Dialogue: A Constructive Step toward Stability
DABS and Tajikistan sign electricity supply agreement for 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

DABS and Tajikistan sign electricity supply agreement for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
2 mins
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
3 mins
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
3 mins
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
4 mins
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
5 mins
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
5 mins
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
5 mins
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
7 mins
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
7 mins
China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
12 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
21 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
25 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
54 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app