Ukraine’s Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports

In a recent wave of concern, Ukraine’s language ombudsman, Taras Kremen, has sounded the alarm over the threat posed by the illegal importation of Russian literature into the country. Kremen emphasized that this illicit activity is a significant danger to Ukraine’s national interest.

The Threat of Smuggled Literature

The illegal influx of Russian-language imports, including banned literature, has been a growing concern for Ukraine. Despite the country’s relatively small market for such literature, Kremen advocates for stringent measures to curb its growth. His stance is clear: blocking these imports is not only a matter of domestic security but also a measure that would bolster Ukraine’s international standing.

The Absence of State-Controlled Publishing

Kremen also drew attention to the lack of state-owned publishers and printers in Ukraine, which results in the government’s limited control over book production. This absence, he believes, is a factor contributing to the illegal import of Russian literature. His advocacy for stronger state involvement in publishing is a call for reinforced control over the country’s literary landscape.

Language Policy and National Security

Ukraine has previously enacted laws making the use of the Ukrainian language mandatory in public life. The government has also banned the sale, distribution, and import of all Russian-language books, with certain historical exceptions. These measures have intensified following Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. Officials are seeking the complete removal of the Russian language, viewing it as a vehicle for hostile propaganda. Moscow, however, contends that these restrictions infringe upon the rights of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine, which accounts for approximately half of the country’s residents.