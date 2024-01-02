Ukraine’s Defense Ministry to Purchase One Million Drones in 2024

In an unprecedented move, Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, declared on Monday that the nation aims to acquire at least one million drones in 2024, marking the first time the full requirement of the military for drones has been meticulously computed and summarized. This decision is a part of a broader strategy to cater to the authentic needs of the Ukrainian military.

Umerov elucidated that the Defense Ministry has already commissioned the inaugural batch of first-person view (FPV) drones. The focus now rests primarily on efficient logistics, cost reduction, and the fabrication of a sufficient number of combat parts to support the use of these drones. The Ministry, in the past, had refrained from purchasing FPV drones due to the absence of clear legislative criteria and rules for their application on the battlefield. However, other ministries, such as the Ministry of Digital Transformation, had procured such drones.

Addressing Past Systematic Issues

Umerov underlined the historical complications with systematic procurement for the Armed Forces. According to him, the new team at the Ministry of Defense has revised its approaches to planning the supply of weapons and rear property for the military. The Minister stressed the importance of procuring equipment that has demonstrated effectiveness and the judicious use of resources, particularly the Ukrainian currency, the hryvnia, in the military’s procurement processes.

With the procurement of at least one million drones, Ukraine is set to bolster its defense capabilities significantly. The new approach to military procurement, concentrated on efficient logistics and cost reduction, could serve as a model for other nations looking to modernize their armed forces.