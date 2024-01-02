en English
Politics

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry to Purchase One Million Drones in 2024

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry to Purchase One Million Drones in 2024

In an unprecedented move, Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, declared on Monday that the nation aims to acquire at least one million drones in 2024, marking the first time the full requirement of the military for drones has been meticulously computed and summarized. This decision is a part of a broader strategy to cater to the authentic needs of the Ukrainian military.

Umerov elucidated that the Defense Ministry has already commissioned the inaugural batch of first-person view (FPV) drones. The focus now rests primarily on efficient logistics, cost reduction, and the fabrication of a sufficient number of combat parts to support the use of these drones. The Ministry, in the past, had refrained from purchasing FPV drones due to the absence of clear legislative criteria and rules for their application on the battlefield. However, other ministries, such as the Ministry of Digital Transformation, had procured such drones.

Addressing Past Systematic Issues

Umerov underlined the historical complications with systematic procurement for the Armed Forces. According to him, the new team at the Ministry of Defense has revised its approaches to planning the supply of weapons and rear property for the military. The Minister stressed the importance of procuring equipment that has demonstrated effectiveness and the judicious use of resources, particularly the Ukrainian currency, the hryvnia, in the military’s procurement processes.

With the procurement of at least one million drones, Ukraine is set to bolster its defense capabilities significantly. The new approach to military procurement, concentrated on efficient logistics and cost reduction, could serve as a model for other nations looking to modernize their armed forces.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

