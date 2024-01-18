Ukraine’s Defense Minister Cancels France Visit Amid Security Concerns

In a surprising development, Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, has cancelled his impending visit to France due to prevailing security concerns. The intended visit was primarily planned for the inauguration of an artillery coalition aimed at reinforcing aid to Ukraine. This information was confirmed by the French Ministry of Defense.

Postponement Amidst Financial Aid Delays

The postponement comes amidst a noticeable reluctance from Western countries to offer additional support for Ukraine. Significant financial aid is currently at a standstill, with a colossal 50 billion euros from the European Union and 60 billion dollars from the United States awaiting approval.

Virtual Participation in Crucial Meetings

Despite the alteration in plans, Minister Umerov will continue to participate in the scheduled events. His participation will now be virtual, through video conferencing. Umerov was originally slated to inspect the Nexter factories in Bourges, known for manufacturing the CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, and to visit the MBDA missile shipyard in Selles-Saint-Denis.

Significance of the Artillery Coalition

The artillery coalition, intended to be launched during Umerov’s visit, is a crucial initiative to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities, particularly in the face of growing tensions with Russia. The coalition’s primary objective is to ensure the effective supply of ammunition and artillery to the Ukrainian army, thereby strengthening its counter-offensive capabilities.

In conclusion, the cancellation of Minister Umerov’s visit to France underscores the escalating security challenges in Ukraine. However, the commitment to continue his participation virtually reaffirms the importance of international cooperation in supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.