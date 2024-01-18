en English
France

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Cancels France Visit Amid Security Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:19 am EST
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Cancels France Visit Amid Security Concerns

In a surprising development, Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, has cancelled his impending visit to France due to prevailing security concerns. The intended visit was primarily planned for the inauguration of an artillery coalition aimed at reinforcing aid to Ukraine. This information was confirmed by the French Ministry of Defense.

Postponement Amidst Financial Aid Delays

The postponement comes amidst a noticeable reluctance from Western countries to offer additional support for Ukraine. Significant financial aid is currently at a standstill, with a colossal 50 billion euros from the European Union and 60 billion dollars from the United States awaiting approval.

Virtual Participation in Crucial Meetings

Despite the alteration in plans, Minister Umerov will continue to participate in the scheduled events. His participation will now be virtual, through video conferencing. Umerov was originally slated to inspect the Nexter factories in Bourges, known for manufacturing the CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, and to visit the MBDA missile shipyard in Selles-Saint-Denis.

Significance of the Artillery Coalition

The artillery coalition, intended to be launched during Umerov’s visit, is a crucial initiative to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities, particularly in the face of growing tensions with Russia. The coalition’s primary objective is to ensure the effective supply of ammunition and artillery to the Ukrainian army, thereby strengthening its counter-offensive capabilities.

In conclusion, the cancellation of Minister Umerov’s visit to France underscores the escalating security challenges in Ukraine. However, the commitment to continue his participation virtually reaffirms the importance of international cooperation in supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

France Politics Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

