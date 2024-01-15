en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China’s Role in Talks with Russia

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China’s Role in Talks with Russia

In the heart of the Swiss Alps, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine unfurled its ambitious 10-point peace plan. It was a message of hope and resolution amidst the brutal conflict with Russia that has been tearing at the country’s seams for nearly two years. Amid a gathering of global leaders and officials, Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, emphasized the need for China’s involvement in any future talks aimed at ending the war.

Conspicuous Absence of Russia and China

Both Russia and China were noticeably absent from the event, co-hosted by Switzerland and Ukraine. Russia, the primary antagonist in the conflict, had earlier dismissed Ukraine’s peace plan as ‘absurd.’ It demands the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, a demand that Moscow has consistently rejected. Following the presentation in Davos, the Kremlin responded with dismissive apathy, stating that discussions without Moscow’s participation could not possibly yield any results.

Ukraine’s Outreach to China

Yermak hinted at a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Davos, although no definitive plans were confirmed. The Ukrainian administration is evidently keen on roping in China, a major global power, to exert diplomatic pressure on Russia. However, China’s stance on the conflict and its absence from the talks remain significant hurdles to this approach.

Global Focus on the Ukrainian Crisis

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, nearing its tumultuous second anniversary with no end in sight, is a major focus at the World Economic Forum. Global leaders and officials are expected to discuss the war’s implications and potential resolutions. Meanwhile, the UK’s Ministry of Defense expressed skepticism over Russia’s claim of having recruited 500,000 military personnel in 2023. The British intelligence update suggested that Russia’s recruitment drive targeted impoverished, rural communities and young school leavers. Recent data showed that at least five Russians born in 2005 have died in the Ukrainian conflict.

0
China Politics Russia
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
24 seconds ago
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
In a recent discussion, Bloomberg Economics analysts dissected the potential global economic fallouts from a hypothetical Chinese invasion of Taiwan, owing to its pivotal role in global supply chains, particularly in the semiconductor industry. Given Taiwan’s strategic importance and intricate economic ties with the world, the prospect of a Chinese invasion could trigger a domino
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
Apple Offers Rare Discount in China to Counter Dwindling iPhone Sales
2 mins ago
Apple Offers Rare Discount in China to Counter Dwindling iPhone Sales
Heilongjiang Surprises with Cranberry Production, Sparking National Interest
2 mins ago
Heilongjiang Surprises with Cranberry Production, Sparking National Interest
Apple Announces Rare Discount in China Facing Sales Decline and Rising Competition
42 seconds ago
Apple Announces Rare Discount in China Facing Sales Decline and Rising Competition
Houseof: Shining Light on Carbon-Neutral Lighting Solutions
1 min ago
Houseof: Shining Light on Carbon-Neutral Lighting Solutions
Wang Yi's African Tour: Unveiling China's Sustained Engagement and Future Intentions
2 mins ago
Wang Yi's African Tour: Unveiling China's Sustained Engagement and Future Intentions
Latest Headlines
World News
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
19 seconds
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
23 seconds
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
26 seconds
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
26 seconds
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
30 seconds
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
44 seconds
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
54 seconds
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
1 min
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
1 min
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app