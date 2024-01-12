‘Ukraine: The Latest’ Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale

Day 685 of the conflict in Ukraine has been chronicled in the latest episode of ‘Ukraine: The Latest,’ a podcast by The Telegraph. The episode offers a comprehensive overview of the situation, presenting updates from Ukraine and around the world. The managing director at The Henry Jackson Society, Aliona Hlivco, joins the podcast as a guest, discussing the war’s current state and the significance of the year 2024 for Western democracies.

Insights from the Frontline

The podcast goes beyond the political discourse, featuring interviews with volunteer soldiers stationed on the eastern front. These stories provide insights into the daily lives of those in the battlefield, bringing to light the harsh realities of combat in the war. Contributions from David Knowles, Head of Audio Development, and Joe Barnes, Brussels Correspondent, further enrich the discussion.

Charity and Social Media Engagement

The Telegraph extends its gratitude towards Ada Wordsworth, the founder of KHARPP Charity, highlighting a Twitter thread initiated by Ada. This acknowledgment underscores the influence and importance of social media in disseminating information and rallying support during such tumultuous times.

Potential Sale of The Telegraph Media Group

The episode also addresses the potential sale of The Telegraph Media Group to the Abu Dhabi-linked Redbird IMI. In an attempt to maintain transparency, the podcast encourages listeners to voice their opinions and concerns about the process via email. As the episode concludes, The Telegraph urges listeners to subscribe and share their comments and feedback, fostering an open dialogue with its audience.