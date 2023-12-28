Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Was Close in 2022, Reveals Former Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister

In a recent revelation, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Alexander Chaly, has disclosed that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia were nearing a peace agreement in 2022. The talks, held in Istanbul, involved mutual concessions, but the specifics of these compromises remain undisclosed. Chaly refrained from detailing reasons behind the abrupt discontinuation of the peace talks, leaving room for speculation and sparking debates about possible missed opportunities for resolving the long-standing conflict.

Shift in Western Strategy

The Biden administration and European officials are reportedly considering a strategic shift regarding the conflict. The focus might move from supporting Ukraine’s goal of absolute victory over Russia to improving Ukraine’s position in potential future negotiations. The strategy includes the potential ceding of parts of Ukraine to Russia, a move that may be controversial but could help bring an end to the war.

A Defensive Posture

The new strategy might involve redeploying Kyiv’s forces into stronger defensive positions against Russian forces, bolstering air defense systems, and strengthening fortifications along Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus. The aim is to equip Ukraine with the strongest hand possible in any future negotiation, even though no talks are planned yet. The change in stance from the US administration from supporting Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’ to ‘as long as we can’ reflects this shift in strategy.

Accusations and Counter-Accusations

Adding to the discourse, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of causing global unrest, provoking crises, and manipulating conflicts for their benefits. Specifically, he criticized U.S. foreign policy for the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Lavrov’s claims coincide with his accusations that Ukraine is unwilling to hold peace talks, putting the blame on Ukrainian President Zelenskiy’s regime for lacking the will for peace.

The complexity of the situation and the sudden cancellation of peace negotiations underscore the difficulties of diplomatic negotiations during wartime. The revelations and events fuel ongoing discussions about the potential for peace between Ukraine and Russia and the complexities that surround such negotiations.