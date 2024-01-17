Ukraine Probes Secret Wiretapping of Journalists: An Assault on Press Freedom?

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has initiated an investigation into a clandestine recording and wiretapping incident concerning journalists from the Bihus investigative news outlet. This probe was instigated following the release of a video on YouTube, which seemingly portrays Bihus employees partaking in drug use at a corporate function.

Investigation Into Wiretapping and Surveillance

The SBU confirmed the initiation of the investigation but stopped short of revealing specifics pertaining to the surveillance operation. The incident has raised concerns about potential infringements on the privacy and rights of journalists. The investigation aims to identify those accountable for the wiretapping and their underlying motivations.

Ukraine's Stance on Freedom of Speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky weighed in on the matter, underlining the necessity of safeguarding journalists and preserving freedom of speech. He asserted that any surveillance of media professionals should strictly adhere to the confines of the law. The president's remarks come at a time when the leaked video has sparked a nationwide debate on the boundaries of privacy for journalists and the importance of media freedom in a democratic society.

The Allegations and Repercussions

The leaked video allegedly shows Bihus.Info employees consuming drugs at a New Year's corporate event. Denys Bihus, the founder of the project, refuted the allegations, stating that the individuals in the video were not journalists but cameramen. He also disclosed that the Bihus team had been subject to surveillance for approximately a year, with unknown parties installing cameras in the rooms of the suburban complex where the corporate party took place.

The incident has led to calls for a thorough investigation into these and other cases of interference in the privacy of journalists and their work. The Bihus team is contemplating filing a complaint with law enforcement agencies about the surveillance of its employees. The incident underscores the ongoing struggle for freedom of speech and media independence in Ukraine.