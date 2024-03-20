Ukraine Moves to Shed Soviet Legacy: Renaming Cities, Villages in Historic Overhaul

In a landmark decision, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on Regional Development has voted to rename five cities and 104 villages, marking a significant step in the country's decommunization process. This move, announced by lawmaker Roman Lozynskyi, aims to erase Soviet and Russian imprints from the nation's map, reflecting a deeper quest for Ukrainian identity and sovereignty amidst ongoing conflict.

Decommunization and National Identity

The process of decommunization in Ukraine, initiated in 2015, seeks to dismantle the remnants of Soviet and communist symbols, street names, and monuments across the country. This effort was intensified by President Volodymyr Zelensky's signing of a law in April 2023, prohibiting geographic names linked to Russian figures or historical events. The cities earmarked for renaming, such as Chervonohrad, Pavlohrad, and Brovary, are not just undergoing a change in nomenclature but are being reconnected with their historical roots and local heroes. For instance, Chervonohrad is to be renamed Sheptytskyi, honoring a Ukrainian bishop, thereby reinvigorating the city's link to its regional heritage.

Reclaiming History and Heritage

The renaming of cities like Pavlohrad to Matviiv, reflecting its original Cossack heritage, and the adjustment of Brovary's spelling to align with Ukrainian orthography, are not mere symbolic changes. They represent a broader resistance against Russian cultural and political hegemony, especially significant in the context of the ongoing Russian invasion. This initiative not only affirms Ukraine's sovereignty but also fosters a collective memory that honors Ukrainian figures and events, thus contributing to the nation's identity-building process. The decision, pending final approval by Ukraine's Parliament, has garnered widespread attention, reflecting the public's engagement with the nation's historical narrative and sovereignty.