Ukraine Launches Ambitious SOE Reform Plan with EU's 50 Billion Euro Support: Banking Sector Transformation Ahead

Amidst ongoing economic challenges, Ukraine's government has embarked on a robust reform agenda, targeting structural and economic enhancements across various sectors. On March 18, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the Cabinet's approval of a comprehensive reform plan under the 50 billion euro Ukraine Facility program for the period 2024-2027, promising substantial transformations, especially within the financial and public sectors.

Advertisment

Strategic Financial Sector Reforms

Central to the reform agenda is the overhaul of Ukraine's financial landscape, with specific emphasis on assessing the banking sector, reducing state ownership, and addressing non-performing loans (NPLs). A strategic move highlighted is the government's initiative to update the draft law on privatization of state-owned banks, in consultation with the National Bank of Ukraine and international financial bodies, aiming for a submission to parliament by the end of March 2024. This step signals a significant shift towards the privatization of key banks, notably Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank, with the appointment of an internationally recognized financial advisor by May 2024 to spearhead the sale process.

Public Asset Management Overhaul

Advertisment

Alongside financial reforms, the government is setting its sights on enhancing public asset management. The reform plan outlines steps for adopting a state ownership policy and improving governance and management of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). This includes aligning corporate governance frameworks with OECD Guidelines and introducing a law to facilitate the management of public assets. These reforms aim to foster transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the management of SOEs, potentially unlocking new avenues for economic growth and stability.

Implications and Future Outlook

As Ukraine navigates its path towards economic recovery and stability, the proposed reforms under the Ukraine Facility program represent a crucial pivot towards modernization and integration into the European economic landscape. By tackling systemic issues within the financial sector and public asset management, Ukraine not only aims to enhance its economic resilience but also to secure a stronger position within the global economic order. The successful implementation of these reforms could pave the way for increased foreign investment, bolstering Ukraine's economic prospects in the years to come.