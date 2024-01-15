en English
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges

In the midst of ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine is contemplating a novel approach to garner financial support. The proposition involves selling bonds underpinned by future claims for war damages against Moscow. These bonds are intended to provide immediate funding, paying out only if Ukraine secures reparations from Russia for the devastating impacts of the war. The estimated cost of rebuilding the country had soared to $411 billion by last February, according to a World Bank report.

Challenges and Risks

The road to extracting reparations from Russia, however, is fraught with difficulties. One potential drawback of this strategy is the inherent risk associated with these bonds. Given the unpredictability of securing reparations, investors may demand a substantial discount. Ideal investors for such a risky venture could be Western governments who have a vested interest in Ukraine’s resilience against Russia’s assault and are well-equipped to mitigate the risks associated with these bonds.

Political Support Amid Conflict

Amid these challenging financial circumstances, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to participate in the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, meeting leaders from across the globe. Countries like France and Germany have reiterated their solidarity with Ukraine in its struggle against Russia. In addition, discussions are underway to potentially involve Russia in the peace process, even as protests related to the war continue to brew in Romania.

Ukraine’s ‘Peace Formula’

President Zelensky is also engaging with representatives from 80 countries to deliberate upon Ukraine’s future and his proposed ‘Peace Formula’ for resolving the conflict with Russia. This plan encompasses the withdrawal of Russian forces from occupied territories, reparations, and security guarantees. While Russia has rejected this proposal and made counter-demands, Ukraine is striving for widespread recognition of its peace plan to counterbalance the pressure of making concessions to Russia. Meanwhile, the war continues unabated, with recent escalations in missile and drone attacks by Russian forces.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

