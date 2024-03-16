Ukraine Bolsters State Language: Comprehensive Ukrainian Development Program Approved until 2030

On a landmark day, Ukraine's government has officially sanctioned a far-reaching initiative to fortify the Ukrainian language's stature as the state language in every sphere of public life through to 2030. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, this ground-breaking program not only seeks to mitigate the effects of Russification but also to elevate the prevalence and utilization of Ukrainian both domestically and on the international stage. Rostyslav Karandieiev, the Acting Culture Minister, stressed the strategy's focus on reinforcing Ukrainian linguistic identity while ensuring its global outreach.

Advertisment

Foundations of the Program

The program is built on several key pillars aimed at augmenting the use of Ukrainian across various domains. By 2030, it will be compulsory for all civil servants to demonstrate proficiency in the Ukrainian language, adhering to established spelling and standards. Ukrainian will become the principal language for communication, office tasks, and information retrieval within the public sector. Moreover, the initiative includes plans to support business employees in mastering the Ukrainian language, thereby facilitating its broader adoption in the corporate world.

Targets and Expectations

Advertisment

Among the ambitious goals set by the Ministry, by the year 2030, at least 80% of Ukrainians are expected to use Ukrainian as their primary language at home. Additionally, the program aims to increase the proportion of Ukrainian-language cultural products from 55% to a staggering 85%. This push towards a predominantly Ukrainian-speaking society is backed by a clear public mandate, with a recent poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) revealing that 81% of Ukrainians oppose the use of Russian as an official language in their region or as a state language.

Impact on Society and Culture

The program's implications extend far beyond just the administrative and business realms; it is poised to significantly influence Ukrainian society and culture. By promoting access to high-quality cultural products and content in Ukrainian, the initiative aims to enrich the national cultural landscape and strengthen Ukrainian identity. This strategic move not only responds to the widespread public opposition to the official use of Russian but also lays the groundwork for a future where the Ukrainian language thrives in all aspects of life.

As this ambitious program unfolds over the coming years, its success will likely hinge on the collective efforts of the government, private sector, and the Ukrainian people. The move towards a more linguistically unified Ukraine not only marks a significant step in the nation's ongoing journey of self-determination but also serves as a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of Ukrainian culture and identity. As Ukraine forges ahead with this comprehensive language development program, it sends a powerful message about the value of linguistic sovereignty in shaping a nation's future.