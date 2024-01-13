en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Ukraine and UK Ink Historic Security Agreement Amid Geopolitical Tensions

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
Ukraine and UK Ink Historic Security Agreement Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a significant move amid the geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have inked a 10-year security agreement. This agreement guarantees Ukraine’s security until it secures membership in NATO, underscoring a deepening cooperation between the two countries. The accord encompasses provisions for military aid, training, support for Ukraine’s NATO membership, and a commitment towards upholding Ukraine’s defense and territorial integrity.

Unprecedented Security Agreement

Zelensky and Sunak signed the accord in Kyiv, pledging £2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine in the upcoming year. Zelensky hailed it as an unprecedented security agreement that would stay in effect until Ukraine joined NATO. The agreement, apart from working with other partners, also opens avenues for additional sector-specific agreements if required.

UK’s Unwavering Support for Ukraine

While visiting Ukraine, Sunak signed the historic UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation, formalizing support for Ukraine’s security. The support includes intelligence sharing, cyber security, military training, and defense industrial cooperation. The UK has committed to providing £2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024/25, along with additional funding for humanitarian aid and English language training in Ukraine.

The agreement also covers the rapid procurement and production of thousands of military drones, long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition, and maritime security. Sunak emphasized the need for Western allies to sustain their support for Ukraine, cautioning that a Russian victory would embolden other authoritarian countries.

Stepping Towards NATO Membership

The bilateral security agreement signed between Zelensky and Sunak will remain in force until Ukraine joins NATO. The document, ‘Agreement on Security Cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland,’ was signed post discussions at the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv. The agreement has a ten-year validity term with the possibility of extension. However, if Ukraine joins NATO before the expiration of its security commitments, the agreement will end and be incorporated into the NATO system.

Simultaneously, in the United States, the state of Texas has barred U.S. Border Patrol agents from accessing a 2.5-mile stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border, leading to the U.S. Department of Justice seeking intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court. This incident forms a part of the larger debate and legal disputes over immigration and border security policies in the United States. Elsewhere, Israel has reached an understanding with Qatar to facilitate the delivery of essential prescription drugs to Israeli hostages in Gaza. The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s office has confirmed that the medication will be delivered in the forthcoming days, exemplifying a significant instance of international cooperation for humanitarian aid.

0
Politics Ukraine United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
38 seconds ago
Bomb Threat at Judge's Home Stokes Tensions in Trump Fraud Trial
In an unsettling development, a bomb threat was reportedly received at the Long Island residence of Judge Arthur Engoron, the presiding official over former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial. The incident, believed to be a swatting episode, has sparked serious concerns over potential intimidation tactics aimed at members of the judiciary. The Threat Amidst
Bomb Threat at Judge's Home Stokes Tensions in Trump Fraud Trial
New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws
9 mins ago
New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws
New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence
10 mins ago
New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
42 seconds ago
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
Alabama Supreme Court Greenlights First Execution via Nitrogen Gas
1 min ago
Alabama Supreme Court Greenlights First Execution via Nitrogen Gas
Fatal Shooting Triggers High-Speed Police Chase in Southeast Baltimore
7 mins ago
Fatal Shooting Triggers High-Speed Police Chase in Southeast Baltimore
Latest Headlines
World News
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
37 seconds
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
43 seconds
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
2 mins
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
3 mins
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
4 mins
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration
4 mins
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
5 mins
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
Paarl Royals Begin SA20 Season with Decisive Win Over Pretoria Capitals
5 mins
Paarl Royals Begin SA20 Season with Decisive Win Over Pretoria Capitals
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile
6 mins
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app