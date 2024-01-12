Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting

Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing to host a meeting with approximately 120 national security advisors in Davos, Switzerland, on the eve of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF). This gathering, the largest of its kind to date, seeks to bolster support for Ukraine’s peace plan amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Consolidating Support for Peace

This meeting follows three previous gatherings in Copenhagen, Jeddah, and Malta. The purpose is to unite international support for the 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in December 2022. This plan calls for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian forces, and the protection of food and energy supplies, among other crucial points. Despite the expectation that a date for a global peace summit would be set during the Malta meeting, the outcome was only a joint statement of commitment to peace.

Challenges to the Peace Plan

A Kyiv official indicated that a summit to start implementing the peace plan might happen in February 2024. However, the ongoing conflict in Gaza poses challenges in garnering diplomatic support. Russia, who invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and occupies a portion of the country, has not accepted the peace formula and is not involved in the talks.

Increasing Tensions in the Region

In related news, Taiwan’s defense ministry reported detecting Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait, with one crossing over Taiwan. This incident reflects an increase in such observations over the past month, signaling escalating tensions in the region.