en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting

Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing to host a meeting with approximately 120 national security advisors in Davos, Switzerland, on the eve of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF). This gathering, the largest of its kind to date, seeks to bolster support for Ukraine’s peace plan amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Consolidating Support for Peace

This meeting follows three previous gatherings in Copenhagen, Jeddah, and Malta. The purpose is to unite international support for the 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in December 2022. This plan calls for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian forces, and the protection of food and energy supplies, among other crucial points. Despite the expectation that a date for a global peace summit would be set during the Malta meeting, the outcome was only a joint statement of commitment to peace.

Challenges to the Peace Plan

A Kyiv official indicated that a summit to start implementing the peace plan might happen in February 2024. However, the ongoing conflict in Gaza poses challenges in garnering diplomatic support. Russia, who invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and occupies a portion of the country, has not accepted the peace formula and is not involved in the talks.

Increasing Tensions in the Region

In related news, Taiwan’s defense ministry reported detecting Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait, with one crossing over Taiwan. This incident reflects an increase in such observations over the past month, signaling escalating tensions in the region.

0
Politics Switzerland Ukraine
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
4 mins ago
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
In a move aimed at bolstering security in Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Alia has issued a directive prohibiting local government area (LGA) chairmen from leaving their council headquarters without his explicit approval. This decisive measure was announced during a meeting with the 23 LGA chairmen in Makurdi, the state capital and comes in the wake
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
10 mins ago
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
11 mins ago
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
Nacchtar Singh Sentenced to a Decade Behind Bars for Drug Smuggling
6 mins ago
Nacchtar Singh Sentenced to a Decade Behind Bars for Drug Smuggling
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
6 mins ago
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
6 mins ago
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
3 mins
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
4 mins
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
6 mins
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
6 mins
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
6 mins
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
6 mins
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
6 mins
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
9 mins
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
10 mins
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app