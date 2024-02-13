UK Workers Demand Fair Compensation: Over 5 Million Working Days Lost to Strikes

Strikes Sweep Across the UK: Workers Demand Fair Compensation

In an unprecedented wave of industrial action, the UK is grappling with over five million working days lost due to strikes from June 2022 to December 2023. This staggering figure marks the highest count since the 19-month period from July 1989 to January 1991.

A Surge in Strikes: Transport, Education, and Healthcare Industries Affected

Predominantly impacting the transport, storage, and communication sectors, the strikes have also significantly affected education and healthcare services. Delivery workers from Amazon, Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat, among others, are demanding fair treatment and compensation, leading to potential disruptions in last-minute Valentine's Day gifts and meals.

The GMB trade union has called for a three-day strike at Amazon's Coventry facility, as workers' pay fails to keep pace with rising prices. Similarly, thousands of junior doctors in England are set to go on strike for five days due to a pay dispute with the government, marking the ninth strike in the past year.

Government's Response: The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill

In response to the escalating industrial action, the government has passed the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, which imposes minimum service levels on public services during strikes. This bill aims to protect lives and livelihoods, ensuring that essential services remain operational.

However, the Trades Union Congress has criticized the bill as 'draconian' and warns it could lead to job losses among workers supporting industrial action.

A Call for Fair Compensation: The Struggle for Economic Justice

At the heart of this wave of strikes lies a call for economic justice. Workers across various sectors are demanding fair compensation and improved working conditions. The GMB trade union is urging for better wages at Amazon's Coventry facility, while the British Medical Association is pushing for a 35% pay restoration for newly qualified doctors.

These strategic strikes aim to highlight the critical role of workers in the economy and demand fair treatment. As the number of working days lost continues to rise, the UK grapples with the consequences of these labor disputes, adding pressure on public services amidst a year of rolling strikes.

