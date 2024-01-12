en English
International Relations

UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen’s Houthi Rebels

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:03 pm EST
In a significant development on the international stage, the United Kingdom, in a joint effort with the United States, has launched military strikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. This follows a series of persistent drone and missile strikes by the rebels on commercial vessels, stirring up fears of a heightened conflict in the region.

Joint Military Action

The coordinated military action by the US and UK saw a series of retaliatory strikes targeting the rebels’ logistical hubs, air defense systems, and weapons storage and launching locations. The operation involved the use of warship and submarine launched Tomahawk missiles along with fighter jets. The UK Prime Minister confirmed the Royal Air Force’s active participation in these targeted strikes.

More than 20 nations, including the US and UK, have now joined in a maritime mission aimed at increasing the protection of ships in the Red Sea. This initiative reflects the international community’s commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce.

Political Implications

The decision to engage in military operations beyond its borders carries weighty implications for the UK, both domestically and internationally. Home Secretary Rishi Sunak held a late-night cabinet call discussing the rise in Houthi attacks and their disruptive impact on global shipping. The strikes have sparked debates within Westminster, underscoring the need for the public to stay informed about the decisions made by Members of Parliament (MPs).

Global Repercussions

Amidst the ongoing conflict, the Houthi rebels have vowed retaliation for the strikes, declaring all US and British assets as legitimate targets. This has led to an escalation of fears and tensions in the region. The situation, along with the potential military response by the rebels, is being closely monitored for ensuring the safety of international shipping in the Red Sea.

The joint military action has also drawn the attention of the global community, with support coming in from countries like Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands. However, the strikes have also led to concerns about potential fuel shortages, rising oil prices, and disruptions in supply chains, thereby casting long shadows on the global economy.

International Relations Politics United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

