UK Treasury Clamps Down on Levelling-Up Project Expenditure

In a recent revelation, UK's Communities Secretary, Michael Gove, confirmed that the Treasury has put a leash on the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities' spending, intending to monitor expenditure on new projects. This action to require specific permission for initiating new capital projects was decided upon last year. Gove light-heartedly referred to his current standing with the Treasury as being in the 'dog house', attributing it to his enthusiasm for funding levelling-up initiatives.

Levelling Up or Holding Back?

Gove made this admission during his appearance before the Lords Built Environment Committee, expressing hope that the spending restrictions would be lifted by the time of the Chancellor's Budget announcement on March 6. The Treasury's intervention came in response to a speech made by Gove in January of the previous year, where he unveiled a £30 million allocation for housing improvements and plans for new local grants in northern counties.

Austerity's Impact and the Need for Central Support

This move by the Treasury has sparked concerns about the execution of the government's pivotal policy aimed at diminishing regional inequalities. A key part of the Conservative party's 2019 election campaign, the policy aims to rejuvenate town centers and boost tourism. Specific projects include a £20m investment in Chorley's town center and a £50m allocation for Eden Project Morecambe. However, austerity's impact on the county's budget and the resulting challenges faced by local businesses underscore the need for central government funding.

Political Implications and Economic Disparities

The halting of a project to revitalize the railway town of Crewe, due to the government's scrapping of the northern leg of the High Speed 2 (HS2) rail project, high inflation, declining property values, and burdened households, has heightened the importance of the levelling-up initiative. The cancellation of the HS2 project by Rishi Sunak, coupled with the perceived failure to deliver on levelling-up, has caused a potential loss of parliamentary seats to Labour in the upcoming election. This has cast a shadow on the Conservative party's support in the northern regions. Additionally, there remains a significant economic divide between London and the rest of the UK, with a glaring gap in public infrastructure spending between these regions.