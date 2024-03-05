UK Science Secretary Settles Libel Claim, Apologizes to Academic Over False Hamas Sympathy Accusations

UK Science Secretary Michelle Donelan has settled a libel claim with Professor Kate Sang, retracting accusations that suggested the academic expressed sympathy for Hamas. The resolution came on Tuesday after Donelan acknowledged there was "no evidence" supporting her claims against Sang, stemming from the latter's social media activity regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Initial Accusations and Public Outcry

In October, Donelan's tweet, which criticized Sang and another academic for their alleged extremist views, sparked controversy. The minister's actions led to an independent investigation by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), which found no evidence of any breach of the Nolan principles or any support for Hamas from the academics involved. This incident led to widespread discussions on academic freedom and the potential chilling effect of government interference.

Retraction and Apology

Donelan's statement on Tuesday marked a significant turn in the saga, with the minister withdrawing her previous comments and apologizing to Prof Sang. The move was seen as a step towards mending the rift caused by the initial accusations and highlighted the importance of thorough investigation before making public allegations. Prof Sang announced her intention to donate a part of the damages received to charity, signaling a move towards closure of the incident.

Wider Implications and Reactions

The resolution of this case has stirred conversations about the role of government officials in policing academic discourse and the need for safeguarding academic freedom. Critics, including law firm Bindmans, have pointed out the dangers of relying on external pressures without proper verification of facts. The incident also underscores the potential repercussions of social media posts and the importance of context in evaluating such communications.

This case serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between national security concerns and the preservation of academic freedom. While the apology and settlement have concluded this chapter, the broader dialogue about the limits of government intervention in academic matters is likely to continue. The resolution not only rectifies the immediate damage to Prof Sang's reputation but also invites reflection on the mechanisms in place for addressing such disputes in the future.