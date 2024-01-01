UK Revokes 587 Pieces of Retained EU Law in Post-Brexit Legislative Push

In a significant stride in its post-Brexit legislative process, the United Kingdom has enacted a law that eliminates 587 sections of Retained European Union Law (REUL). This move trails the introduction and recent activation of the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill in Parliament, also referred to as the Brexit Freedoms Bill.

Aiming for Legislative Independence

The Brexit Freedoms Bill, which was brought forward last year, was established with the aim of terminating the special status of all retained EU law by December 31, 2023. This bill is born out of the EU (Withdrawal) Act of 2018 and forms a crucial part of the broader Brexit process, the term for the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Flexible Sunset Clause

The legislation includes a clause that permits the extension of the sunset provision for certain EU laws until June 2024, if considered necessary. Initially, the objective was to scrub all EU-era laws from the UK’s statute books to prevent legal voids that would have arisen from the UK’s exit from the EU and the subsequent end of EU law within the UK.

Remnants of European Law

Despite this broad-scale revocation, government officials noted in May that approximately 3,000 pieces of European law would stay in effect indefinitely. The decision of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU was determined by a majority vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum and was formalized when the Brexit agreement was signed on January 24, 2020. The UK officially severed ties with the EU on January 31, 2020.