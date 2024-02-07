UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Criticized Over Controversial Asylum Seeker Wager

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is embroiled in a controversial storm for a bet he placed concerning the success of the Government's Rwanda asylum scheme. The bet, made with Piers Morgan, wagered £1,000 to a refugee charity that illegal immigrants would be on planes to Rwanda before the next general election. This bet has sparked a backlash from opposition parties and the public, with Sunak facing mounting criticism.

Defending the Bet

Sunak has defended his bet, stating that it was a symbolic gesture meant to underscore his commitment to the Rwanda policy and tackling illegal migration. The Prime Minister's confidence in getting flights off the ground has been reiterated by his official spokesperson, despite the growing opposition and criticism. The statement, however, did little to quell the uproar, with many questioning the appropriateness of making a bet on such a contentious issue.

A Jibe from the Opposition

The bet controversy was a focal point during Prime Minister's Questions, with SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn criticizing Sunak for demeaning asylum seekers. Flynn also highlighted an alleged insensitivity by Sunak, who made a bet of $1,000 just before ending a cost of living aid worth $900, and questioned Sunak's understanding of the public's struggles during the cost of living crisis.

Insensitivity Remarks and Downing Street's Response

Beyond the bet, Sunak was criticized for making a joke about the 'definition of a woman,' which many regarded as insensitive, particularly as the mother of Brianna Ghey, a murdered teenager, was present in the Commons gallery. Despite the backlash and calls for an apology, Downing Street backed the Prime Minister's comments, further fuelling the controversy.