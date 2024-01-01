en English
Politics

PM Rishi Sunak Faces Conservative Backlash for an alledged Meetings with Dominic Cummings

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
In the heart of British politics, Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is under the microscope for alleged clandestine meetings with Dominic Cummings, his former chief advisor.

This controversy has led to significant backlash from his own Conservative Party, raising questions about his decision-making process and associations with controversial figures like Cummings.

Amid ongoing leadership challenges and a complex political landscape, the undercurrents within the Conservative Party are coming to the forefront.

(Read Also: 2024: The Year of Unprecedented Elections and Potential Global Power Shifts)

Under Fire for Secret Meetings

Allegations of Sunak’s secret meetings with Cummings have thrown the Tory Party into unrest. Cummings, known for his cutting criticism of his former employer, Boris Johnson, was allegedly courted by Sunak to run the Tory election campaign.

(Read Also: Rishi Sunak’s Contemplation of Dominic Cummings’ Return Stirs Controversy)

However, Sunak’s failure to meet Cummings’ demands for Whitehall reform led to the idea being dropped. This move has ignited discontent among Tory MPs, who view it as a grave error that could potentially create divisions within the party and the electorate.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

