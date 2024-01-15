UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Address Parliament on Yemen Crisis

In a show of unified resolve, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to address Parliament on the situation in Yemen. This comes in response to the escalating conflict in the Red Sea region, where Houthi attacks on commercial vessels have sparked international concern. The UK government has signaled its readiness to escalate military action against Houthi positions if these attacks continue.

Diminishing Houthi Military Strength

According to Foreign Secretary David Cameron, joint strikes by US and allied forces have been successful in reducing the military capabilities of the Houthi group. Despite these efforts, the threat persists, and the UK stands poised to launch additional strikes if necessary. The decision to engage was made by Prime Minister Sunak prior to informing Parliament, a matter he plans to address in his upcoming speech.

Defending Freedom of Navigation

The UK’s commitment to preserving the freedom of navigation in Yemen and safeguarding international commerce is unwavering. Cameron emphasized the need for ‘strong leadership’ in confronting global danger and instability. The Labour party has expressed its support for the military action, while the Liberal Democrats are calling for a retrospective vote on the issue.

Impact on Global Trade and Supply Chains

The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global trade routes, causing significant impact on supply chains. This aligns with US President Joe Biden’s commitment to protecting the free flow of international commerce. The UK government has also voiced its stance on the situation in Gaza and condemned Iran’s support for proxy groups in the region.