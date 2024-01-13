en English
Elections

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:30 am EST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party

The UK’s political landscape is teetering on a precipice as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak finds himself grappling with a potential triple defeat in the upcoming by-elections. Kingswood, Wellingborough, and Blackpool South have emerged as crucial battle grounds that could shape the future of the Conservative Party and indeed, the nation’s political landscape.

Political Unrest within the Conservative Party

Known for his steadfast leadership, Sunak is facing an uphill battle within his own party. The proposed Rwanda bill, designed to manage asylum seekers, has resulted in a schism within the right-wing faction of the party. Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and over 50 MPs, including Liz Truss, have voiced their opposition to the bill unless it is strengthened. The legislation, scheduled for debate and voting in the Commons in the coming week, is indicative of the mounting pressure and unrest within the Conservative party.

By-elections: A Litmus Test for Sunak’s Leadership

Adding to the internal strife, the Conservative party faces significant challenges in the upcoming by-elections. The former MP for Wellingborough, Peter Bone, found himself in the eye of a storm following allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct. The decision to have his partner, Helen Harrison, contend for the seat has raised eyebrows and concerns, adding fuel to the already volatile political climate.

Polling experts, including Professor John Curtice and Luke Tryl, predict a grim outlook for the Conservatives in these by-elections. A defeat in these pivotal seats could deliver a severe blow to Sunak’s attempts to gain momentum ahead of a possible general election in the autumn. Sunak’s authority is on shaky ground, with the lingering shadow of a 20-point deficit in the polls and growing dissent within the ranks of his party.

The Impact of Foreign Policy Decisions

Amid these challenges, Sunak’s foreign policy decisions are being closely scrutinized. His support for US-led attacks on Houthi forces in Yemen and the promise of increased military aid for Ukraine have been met with approval from British MPs. These decisions, along with his efforts to curb attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, are considered critical moves aimed at bolstering his political standing.

Yet, the looming threat of inflation and rising living costs presents a formidable obstacle for Sunak. In this turbulent political landscape, the Prime Minister’s ability to navigate these challenges while keeping his party united will be the true test of his leadership.

The upcoming by-elections are more than just a political contest; they could potentially serve as a turning point in the Conservative Party’s narrative. The results will offer a glimpse into the party’s ability to rebound from the internal conflicts of 2020-2022 and gauge the public’s response to Sunak’s policies and leadership.

Elections Politics United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

