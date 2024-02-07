UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Extends Congratulations to Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina, Pledges Strengthened Partnership

In the wake of the recent parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, acknowledging her victory and her party's absolute majority win. His congratulatory note signaled a continued commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh, particularly in the spheres of economic cooperation and security.

Deep-rooted Shared History and Strong People-to-people Connections

The British Prime Minister's message underscored the deep-rooted shared history and the strong people-to-people connections that act as the backbone of the partnership between the two nations. Sunak's letter highlighted the significant strides Bangladesh has taken under Hasina's leadership, especially as the nation is on the brink of transitioning from a Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

Aspirations for Continued Strides in Political Reconciliation

In his communication, Sunak also revealed his aspirations for Bangladesh to continue making advancements in political reconciliation, and in enhancing rights and freedoms. This aspect of the correspondence reflects the UK's long-standing support for democratic values globally and its eagerness to see the same flourish in Bangladesh.

Commitment to Support Bangladesh's Graduation from LDC Status

Underscoring the United Kingdom's commitment to support Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status, Sunak emphasized the importance of cooperation on migration and expressed anticipation for finalizing arrangements for the return of Bangladeshi nationals in the UK illegally. This gesture underscores the UK's commitment to assist Bangladesh in its journey towards development and prosperity, thus reaffirming the close ties between the two nations.