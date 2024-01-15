UK Prime Minister Defends Joint Airstrikes on Houthi Targets Amid Political Debate

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended joint airstrikes conducted by the United Kingdom and the United States on Houthi targets in Yemen, in a session with Members of Parliament. The airstrikes, which transpired last week, were necessitated by escalating foreign threats, including those from Putin's Russia, according to Sunak. The discourse revealed a surprising consensus between the government and opposition, with Labour's Sir Keir Starmer backing the mission. Nonetheless, the issue of parliamentary approval for military actions was brought up, with Sunak reaffirming the convention of subjecting sustained military action to a vote.

Addressing the Threat and Responding to Criticism

Prime Minister Sunak stated that the airstrikes were a proportionate response to threats to British vessels from Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Despite the strikes, the Houthis have continued to target ships, and the full effect of the strikes is yet to be ascertained. Sunak was pressed on why the House of Commons was not consulted before the attacks, a query raised in light of the airstrikes carried out by RAF and American jets, ships, and submarines in retaliation for the Houthi attacks on international shipping vessels.

Defence Budget and Broader Regional Stability

The dialogue also touched upon the issue of increased military funding, with some MPs expressing apprehension over the need for escalated defence budgets due to ongoing conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spotlighted the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the conflict in Israel and Gaza, questioning the absence of a comprehensive peace plan for the region.

Sunak's interaction with MPs coincided with the backdrop of an impending general election, where opinion polls suggest a lead for the Labour Party over the Conservatives. The political climate is also marked by forthcoming by-elections in Kingswood and Wellingborough, the result of resignations and allegations against former Conservative MPs.