en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:35 am EST
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine

In a bold stance against the escalating Russo-Ukrainian War, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the widespread attacks by Russian forces upon Ukrainian cities. He described these acts as a clear manifestation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s determination to eradicate freedom and democracy.

UK’s Strong Position Against Russian Aggression

Sunak emphasized the United Kingdom’s stance against these actions and expressed a strong commitment to ensuring that Putin does not succeed in his aims. The Prime Minister’s statement is a testament to the UK’s ongoing support for Ukraine amidst the conflict with Russia, which has been marked by international criticism of the Russian military’s targeting of civilian areas and infrastructure.

Unwavering Support for Ukraine

By taking a firm position against the aggression, Sunak reaffirms the UK’s solidarity with Ukraine and its readiness to provide the necessary support to prevent Putin from achieving his objectives. This commitment is reflected in the significant international aid Ukraine has received since the escalation of the Donbas War into the Russo-Ukrainian War on February 24, 2022.

International Aid Bolsters Ukraine’s Defence

Ukraine has received over 44 billion in materiel aid from the United States and over 35 billion from other allies. The aid includes logistical support and drawdown of existing materiel, with the US providing the most military assistance, including anti-tank missiles and anti-aircraft systems. NATO member states have also supplied Ukraine with significant military support, including anti-tank weapons, self-propelled howitzer systems, and multiple launch rocket systems. The EU has committed 1.5 billion to support the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Some analysts believe the US-supplied M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems could be a game changer in the war.

0
International Relations Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EAM S. Jaishankar's Visit to Tagore School in Russia Reinforces Cultural Diplomatic Ties

By Dil Bar Irshad

NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates

By Dil Bar Irshad

2023: A Year of Extreme Temperatures and Environmental Challenges

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Airstrike in Lebanon Claims Lives of Two Australian Citizens: A Potential Diplomatic Flashpoint

By Ebenezer Mensah

Nicaragua Strengthens Ties with North Korea, Appoints Ambassador to Py ...
@International Relations · 41 mins
Nicaragua Strengthens Ties with North Korea, Appoints Ambassador to Py ...
heart comment 0
Islamic Development Bank Bolsters WHO with $1.1 Million to Enhance Afghanistan’s Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

Islamic Development Bank Bolsters WHO with $1.1 Million to Enhance Afghanistan’s Healthcare
Israel’s Ambassador to Berlin Calls for Action Against Rising Antisemitism in Germany

By Wojciech Zylm

Israel's Ambassador to Berlin Calls for Action Against Rising Antisemitism in Germany
Mobile Clinics Revolutionize Birth and Death Registration in Belize

By Bijay Laxmi

Mobile Clinics Revolutionize Birth and Death Registration in Belize
Russia Reopens Embassy in Burkina Faso: A Renewed Interest in Africa

By Ebenezer Mensah

Russia Reopens Embassy in Burkina Faso: A Renewed Interest in Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
US Grapples with Record-breaking Migrant Surge: Political Turmoil and Humanitarian Crisis
16 seconds
US Grapples with Record-breaking Migrant Surge: Political Turmoil and Humanitarian Crisis
2023: A Year of Inaccurate Political Predictions and Human Fallibility
26 seconds
2023: A Year of Inaccurate Political Predictions and Human Fallibility
Bermuda's Economic Prospects Brighten as S&P and Moody's Affirm Stable Credit Ratings
51 seconds
Bermuda's Economic Prospects Brighten as S&P and Moody's Affirm Stable Credit Ratings
Boulter's Dominance over Tomljanovic Propels Britain to United Cup Group C Lead
59 seconds
Boulter's Dominance over Tomljanovic Propels Britain to United Cup Group C Lead
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios Allocated, Paving Way for Fresh Governance
1 min
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios Allocated, Paving Way for Fresh Governance
Dewathang-Gomdar Common Forum: A Reflection of Electoral Canvassing Challenges
14 mins
Dewathang-Gomdar Common Forum: A Reflection of Electoral Canvassing Challenges
Orthopedic Surgeons Offer Vital Tips for Maintaining Bone and Muscle Health
21 mins
Orthopedic Surgeons Offer Vital Tips for Maintaining Bone and Muscle Health
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
22 mins
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
23 mins
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
3 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
3 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
3 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
3 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
5 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app