UK Young Adults Twice as Likely to Oppose New Wind Farms, Challenging Stereotypes, Survey Reveal

A recent survey conducted by the centre-Right think tank Bright Blue has revealed a surprising stance among the UK's younger population regarding renewable energy development. Contrary to the prevalent belief that younger generations are more eco-conscious, the poll found that individuals aged 18 to 24 are twice as likely to oppose new onshore wind farms compared to those aged 55 to 64. This data challenges the stereotype of older generations as not-in-my-backyard (NIMBY) opponents of renewable energy projects.

The survey, which gathered responses from a nationally representative sample of 2,243 adults, showed that nearly 30% of 18 to 24-year-olds are against the development of new onshore wind power, whereas only 15% of those aged 55 to 64 share this view. Opposition among those aged 65 and above stands at 19%. Furthermore, the younger demographic also displayed less enthusiasm for new solar farm developments, with only half in favor, compared to 74% of those over 65. Interestingly, despite their resistance to these renewable energy sources, young people still expressed significant concern about climate change.

Unraveling the Paradox

Bartek Staniszewski from Bright Blue suggests that the lack of support for onshore wind and solar among young people could be linked to the rising popularity of the "degrowth" movement, which advocates for reduced consumption to lessen environmental impact. Additionally, the poll indicates that young people are more likely to view negatively their neighbors installing a heat pump, a sentiment not as prevalent among older generations. This data points towards a broader anti-development and pro-environment stance among the youth, according to Staniszewski.

Despite the mixed opinions among different age groups, the overall public approval for new onshore wind power development stands at 65%, with solar development receiving slightly higher approval at 68%. Support is particularly strong among the over-65s, with 70% backing new onshore wind projects. Recognizing the essential role of onshore wind in achieving clean energy targets, the government has made regulatory changes to facilitate the development of new turbines. However, the renewable energy industry argues that more needs to be done to encourage investment, citing restrictive planning applications and the need for local council endorsements as significant barriers.

As the UK strives towards its net-zero emissions goal, the findings from this poll shed light on the complexities of public opinion on renewable energy development. While overall support remains high, the unexpected resistance from the younger demographic underscores the need for a nuanced approach to energy policy and community engagement.