en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

UK Politics: Growing Support for Nigel Farage’s Potential Ascent to Power

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:35 am EST
UK Politics: Growing Support for Nigel Farage’s Potential Ascent to Power

In recent times, the United Kingdom’s political landscape seems to be on the brink of a significant shift. The latest polls signal a growing public desire for Nigel Farage, the leader of the now-defunct Brexit Party, to assume a more substantial role in the arena. Some even speculate that he could be the next Prime Minister, a prospect that raises intriguing questions about the potential disruption of the UK’s longstanding two-party system.

Farage’s Potential Ascent

Public sentiment has shown an upswing towards Farage, with poll results suggesting that he could win a seat in a constituency formerly held by the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), outstripping the current Tory MP for Clacton by a considerable ten percentage points. Reform UK, under Farage’s leadership, is reportedly preparing a list of Tory MPs likely to defect and join its ranks, with projections of as many as ten MPs crossing the aisle. These developments underscore the increasing support for Farage’s political ascent.

The Farage Effect in Numbers

Revealing data from the polls show that nearly half of those who voted Conservative in 2019 believe Nigel Farage would make a better Prime Minister than Rishi Sunak. There is also speculation of up to 30 seats being wrested from the Tories by Reform. Farage’s influence seems even more potent in Clacton, Essex, where voters would reportedly prefer Farage over their incumbent Tory MP, Giles Watling.

Implications and Speculations

A poll in Clacton-on-Sea, deemed to test ‘the Farage effect’, indicated support for Farage as a candidate in the forthcoming election. According to the findings, Farage would comfortably win by ten points against the current candidates, underlining his potential to ignite change in the political system. Allies of Farage, including businessman Arron Banks, perceive Farage’s comeback as Reform UK leader could bring a transformative effect on the general election. The rising popularity of the Reform Party in the polls and Farage’s potential ascent could herald a new era in UK politics.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
Senator Joe Manchin, a prominent Democrat from West Virginia, has publicly stated his opposition to former President Donald Trump, a move that has sparked intense political commentary. In a recent interview on CBS News’s ‘Face the Nation,’ Manchin expressed his concerns about the current leadership within his own party, alluding to the need for a
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
Unprecedented French-Language Trial for Kidnapping and Assault Charges Begins in Alberta
12 mins ago
Unprecedented French-Language Trial for Kidnapping and Assault Charges Begins in Alberta
Punjab and Haryana Governors Grace Chandigarh's Bhajan Sandhya Programme
14 mins ago
Punjab and Haryana Governors Grace Chandigarh's Bhajan Sandhya Programme
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
8 mins ago
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
Montreal Police Investigate First Homicide of 2024: A City on Edge
9 mins ago
Montreal Police Investigate First Homicide of 2024: A City on Edge
Trump's Lawyer Advocates for His Testimony Rights in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case
11 mins ago
Trump's Lawyer Advocates for His Testimony Rights in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
1 min
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
3 mins
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
6 mins
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
Dane Sweeny's Near Upset in Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Talent Emerges
7 mins
Dane Sweeny's Near Upset in Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Talent Emerges
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
8 mins
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
10 mins
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
Shaun Marsh: An Illustrious Cricketing Career Comes to a Close
10 mins
Shaun Marsh: An Illustrious Cricketing Career Comes to a Close
Trump's Lawyer Advocates for His Testimony Rights in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case
11 mins
Trump's Lawyer Advocates for His Testimony Rights in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case
Iranian Researcher Honored with WHO's Kuwait Prize for Non-Communicable Diseases Control
13 mins
Iranian Researcher Honored with WHO's Kuwait Prize for Non-Communicable Diseases Control
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
6 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
8 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
13 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app