en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:30 am EST
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s recent handling of a misogynistic joke made by Home Secretary James Cleverly has sparked a wave of criticism, exposing an ongoing issue of entrenched misogyny within the realm of politics.

The incident underlines a broader societal problem where politicians, often fathers themselves, use their status as a parental figure to women as a signal of their commitment to addressing women’s rights, while their actions—or lack thereof—tell a different story.

A Disturbing Joke, A Dismissed Offense

James Cleverly, known for his provocative statements, found himself in the spotlight after making light of using Rohypnol, a drug frequently associated with sexual assault, on his wife.

This flippant remark not only trivializes the serious crime of drug-facilitated sexual assault (DFSA), but also illustrates the lack of understanding and responsibility he holds towards such grave issues.

The real controversy, however, stems from Sunak’s decision to not take disciplinary action against Cleverly. This action contradicts the government’s own campaign to combat violence against women and sends a negative message, further entrenching the problem of misogyny in politics.

(Read Also: UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for GCC Countries: A Strategic Move?)

Daughters and Misogyny: A False Correlation

The notion that having daughters inherently makes one more understanding of women’s rights and prevents misogynistic behavior is a misconception. High-profile politicians, including Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, have been accused of failing to address or even perpetuating misogynistic behavior, despite being fathers to daughters.

This demonstrates that the presence of female offspring does not automatically translate into a respect for women’s rights or an understanding of the issues they face.

(Read Also: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Challenging Weather and Heightened Security)

Addressing the Problem: Beyond Lip Service

The problem of misogyny within politics extends beyond Sunak and Cleverly—it is a reflection of a much deeper societal issue. Addressing it requires more than simply acknowledging the existence of daughters or making empty promises.

It calls for substantive action, a commitment to gender equality, and a zero-tolerance approach to misogynistic behavior. Until then, the safety and equality of women will remain compromised, and politicians’ claims of commitment to these issues will ring hollow.

Read More 

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism

By BNN Correspondents

No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent

By Salman Khan

'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape

By Olalekan Adigun

Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead ...
@Malta · 9 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead ...
heart comment 0
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers

By BNN Correspondents

Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
Donald Trump’s Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge

By Bijay Laxmi

Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike

By Bijay Laxmi

2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
Indiana’s 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on ‘Fine-Tuning’ Policy

By Bijay Laxmi

Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
1 min
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
2 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
2 mins
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
3 mins
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
3 mins
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
9 mins
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
10 mins
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
23 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app