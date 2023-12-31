UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s recent handling of a misogynistic joke made by Home Secretary James Cleverly has sparked a wave of criticism, exposing an ongoing issue of entrenched misogyny within the realm of politics.

The incident underlines a broader societal problem where politicians, often fathers themselves, use their status as a parental figure to women as a signal of their commitment to addressing women’s rights, while their actions—or lack thereof—tell a different story.

A Disturbing Joke, A Dismissed Offense

James Cleverly, known for his provocative statements, found himself in the spotlight after making light of using Rohypnol, a drug frequently associated with sexual assault, on his wife.

This flippant remark not only trivializes the serious crime of drug-facilitated sexual assault (DFSA), but also illustrates the lack of understanding and responsibility he holds towards such grave issues.

The real controversy, however, stems from Sunak’s decision to not take disciplinary action against Cleverly. This action contradicts the government’s own campaign to combat violence against women and sends a negative message, further entrenching the problem of misogyny in politics.

Daughters and Misogyny: A False Correlation

The notion that having daughters inherently makes one more understanding of women’s rights and prevents misogynistic behavior is a misconception. High-profile politicians, including Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, have been accused of failing to address or even perpetuating misogynistic behavior, despite being fathers to daughters.

This demonstrates that the presence of female offspring does not automatically translate into a respect for women’s rights or an understanding of the issues they face.

Addressing the Problem: Beyond Lip Service

The problem of misogyny within politics extends beyond Sunak and Cleverly—it is a reflection of a much deeper societal issue. Addressing it requires more than simply acknowledging the existence of daughters or making empty promises.

It calls for substantive action, a commitment to gender equality, and a zero-tolerance approach to misogynistic behavior. Until then, the safety and equality of women will remain compromised, and politicians’ claims of commitment to these issues will ring hollow.

