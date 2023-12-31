en English
Politics

UK PM Rishi Sunak Accused of Seeking ‘Secret Deal’ to Secure Election Victory

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:27 am EST
Former chief aide to ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, has levied allegations against the current United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. The accusation suggests that Sunak sought Cummings’s counsel in a bid to secure a clandestine agreement, aimed at winning the forthcoming election. These allegations emerge amid a challenging period for Sunak, as his Conservative Party is currently trailing the Labour Party in the public opinion polls. With the election anticipated in 2024, the Prime Minister is reportedly seeking strategies to retain power.

Cummings’s Claim: A Secret Deal

In a revelation made to the Sunday Times, Cummings claimed that Sunak had proposed a secret deal. The supposed arrangement involved Cummings assisting with a victorious election outcome, in return for Sunak taking the government’s responsibilities seriously post-election. Despite not denying that Sunak met Cummings for discussions, Downing Street has refuted the involvement of a job offer in these talks.

(Read Also: Conservative Party Challenges Labour over Borrowing Proposals Ahead of Budget)

The Labour Party’s Response

Jonathan Ashworth, a member of the Labour Party, criticized the alleged deal. He stated that Sunak appears to be devoid of fresh ideas and too weak to devise his own strategies. Labour has slammed Sunak for attempting to recruit ‘the ghosts of Tories past’ and being ‘out of ideas,’ in light of the Prime Minister’s alleged consultations with Cummings.

(Read Also: UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift)

Cummings’s Advocated Reforms

Cummings professed that the deal involved him demanding radical reforms in exchange for his assistance in the election. Among these suggested changes were modifications in economic approach, resolution of NHS strikes, and alterations in income tax rates. He also proposed leaving the European Convention on Human Rights. However, Sunak is said to have ultimately rejected this deal.

Calls for Transparency

Both the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats have condemned Sunak’s alleged attempt to reel Cummings back into the heart of the Tory machine. In addition, there are accusations that Sunak may have violated the ministerial code. This situation has triggered calls for comprehensive transparency and scrutiny of these meetings.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

