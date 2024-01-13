en English
International Relations

UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to provide over $3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine in the next financial year. This commitment marks the largest annual UK pledge since the full-scale Russian invasion began. During a recent visit to Kyiv, Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decade-long bilateral security agreement. The move aims to bolster confidence amid concerns of diminishing Western support as military and financial aid from the United States and the European Union face delays due to political disagreements.

UK’s Unwavering Support for Ukraine

The new British aid package exceeds the previous annual commitments by approximately $255 million. A significant portion of the funds will be allocated to the manufacturing and procurement of military drones, which are essential for Ukraine’s defense. In addition, the UK will supply long-range missiles, air defenses, and artillery ammunition. Sunak’s announcement reinforces the UK’s position as one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the conflict with Russia began.

This pledge comes at a time when there is a general concern that the war, which has somewhat reached a stalemate, may cause waning international interest and support. The UK’s commitment aims to reassure Ukraine and the international community of its unwavering support, even in the face of potential geopolitical distractions.

Complexities of Global Military Engagements

Concurrently, military actions by the British and U.S. forces against targets in Yemen controlled by the Houthi militia—supported by Iran—highlight the complexity of global military engagements. The potential for escalation in the Middle East could divert international focus from Ukraine, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

Significant Increase in Military Funding

The UK has pledged the largest military aid package for Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia. The funding package for 2024 is £200 million higher than the £2.3 billion pledged per year in both 2022 and 2023. The UK is also sending hundreds of missiles to Kiev to boost its air power against Russia. Since the onset of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the UK has supplied Kiev with various weapons, including the NLAW anti-tank missile launcher and Brimstone 2 missiles.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

