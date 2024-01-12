en English
Politics

UK Peer Stirs Controversy: Links Houthi Attacks to Israeli Actions in Gaza

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Baroness Warsi, a prominent member of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, has stirred controversy with her recent comments relating the Middle East conflict to the activities of the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Warsi, a former party chairwoman, called out the world’s indifference towards the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, asserting that it contributed to the escalation of militant activities.

Outrage over Warsi’s Comments

Her critical remarks, shared with her substantial Twitter audience of 200,000, have drawn the ire of Israel’s supporters and proponents of the British and US military’s actions against the Houthis. Warsi described the Israeli government as ‘corrupt, self-confessed racists and convicted terrorists’ and claimed that Britain’s support for Israel was a ‘grave error’.

Implications of Inaction

Warsi argued that the lack of decisive intervention from the international community in Gaza has prompted the Houthi rebels to retaliate. Her words echo the backdrop of heavy US and British airstrikes on rebel-held Yemen, in response to Houthi attacks on Israel-linked shipping in the Red Sea, involving fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles. The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have claimed their actions are a display of solidarity with Palestinians.

Wider Impact on Global Trade

The escalating attacks threaten a crucial maritime trade route that connects Asia and the Middle East with Europe, impacting global trade and energy shipments. The strikes on Houthi targets have garnered international support, with the U.N. Security Council passing a resolution demanding an immediate cessation of the Houthi attacks and indirectly censuring their Iranian weapons supplier.

In conclusion, Baroness Warsi’s contentious remarks link the Middle East conflict to the Houthi rebels’ increasing attacks, underscoring the complexity of regional geopolitics. Her statements have ignited a debate about the international community’s role in the escalating conflict and raised questions about the UK’s stance on the issue.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

