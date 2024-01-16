UK Parliament rejects Robert Jenrick's Rwanda Asylum Plan Amendment in vote

In a recent turn of events, an amendment to the Rwanda asylum plan, proposed by former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, was voted against by Members of Parliament (MPs) in the United Kingdom. The amendment was a proposed modification to the current legislation regarding the UK government's policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing. Despite Jenrick's influence stemming from his previous role, the rejection of his amendment signals a discord within the political sphere.

Controversial Policy: The Rwanda Plan

The Rwanda asylum plan, which involves sending asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing, has been a subject of controversy. It is central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's election campaign this year, but it has sparked division within the Conservative Party. Robert Jenrick, along with over 60 Tory MPs, sought to reinforce the policy by eliminating loopholes and limiting judicial involvement. However, their efforts seem to be in vain.

The plan has received criticism from human rights groups and has been challenged in British courts due to its perceived inhumanity and impracticability. If passed by Parliament, the bill will exclude sections of UK human rights law pertaining to Rwanda-related asylum claims and make it more difficult to challenge deportations in court.

Rebellion Within The Conservative Party

The rift within the Conservative Party became evident when Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith, two deputy chairs of the party, resigned after supporting rebel amendments to Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill. These amendments were aimed at fortifying the bill, including one submitted by veteran Tory MP Sir Bill Cash, which sought to exempt international law regarding Rwanda's safety. A total of 70 MPs backed Sir Bill's amendment, but it was rejected by 529 votes to 68. The amendment proposed by Mr Jenrick, which sought to make it harder for individuals to challenge their deportation, was also rejected by 525 votes to 58.

Robert Jenrick's Rwanda Amendment: Rejected

The UK Parliament rejected Robert Jenrick's Rwanda amendment, despite his urging the prime minister to accept tougher amendments to the Rwanda plan designed to deter Channel crossings. Jenrick announced that he was prepared to vote against the Rwanda bill if the government did not incorporate robust changes. However, the government appears unyielding, sparking concerns about the bill's deviation from the UK's international obligations.

Despite the opposition, Robert Jenrick stated that the government would only accept amendments with substantial legal arguments in their favor. The government also cited Albania and the large number of Albanian people who have been returned as evidence that the bill would work.